Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Montana ‘Squeal on Pigs’ campaign targets feral swine
Although feral swine have not yet become a significant problem in Montana, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) and the state Invasive Species Council are keeping close tabs on what could be a destructive animal. In their campaign “Squeal on Pigs,” MDOL is encouraging people who see loose and potentially...
agupdate.com
Renewable fuels organization changes with the times
Donnell Rehagen is chief executive officer of the Clean Fuels Alliance of America, formerly known as the National Biodiesel Board. Rehagen grew up in the Jefferson City area of Missouri. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Missouri State University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Missouri. He rose to become fleet director for the Missouri Department of Transportation before moving over to the biodiesel board in 2004, when he became its chief operating officer. He assumed the role of chief executive officer in 2016.
agupdate.com
From the Back Paddock
As the sky of October looks down on me, framed by the hue of turning leaves, I ponder the firsts that have occurred in my life since this past May. Most notably is the purchase of a home by my wife, Wendy, and myself. One could argue we’ve bought a home before. Our first home was the big white rectangular Federal-style farmhouse – with a tin rooftop and classic widows walk at its top – that came with the 240-acre farm we purchased in 1989. But the situation was much different. It was merely an add-on to the barn, milk house, worn-out granary and faltering summer kitchen. It was an aside to the 240 acres with sagging barbwire fence surrounding each hayfield and pasture that came with the farm we bought. At least that’s what I thought.
agupdate.com
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agupdate.com
Emerado InVigor showcase highlights canola, beans
EMERADO, N.D. – During their showcase plot tour this summer in Emerado, BASF highlighted some exciting varieties for farmers, including InVigor canola hybrid plots, soybeans, and the company’s first entry into wheat. “We had a very good tour and a good crowd – about 90 people showed up,”...
agupdate.com
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
I am in one of the most “go for it” periods of my adult life. I recently bear-hunted for 10 days in a row. I’m harvesting as much food as I possibly can from my gardens. Then I have a job where I travel in the outdoors, do field work and write a story each week. I hope the readers enjoy the column as much as I did working on it – including the time in the canoe, the part about the tree and at my camp.
Comments / 0