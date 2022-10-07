As the sky of October looks down on me, framed by the hue of turning leaves, I ponder the firsts that have occurred in my life since this past May. Most notably is the purchase of a home by my wife, Wendy, and myself. One could argue we’ve bought a home before. Our first home was the big white rectangular Federal-style farmhouse – with a tin rooftop and classic widows walk at its top – that came with the 240-acre farm we purchased in 1989. But the situation was much different. It was merely an add-on to the barn, milk house, worn-out granary and faltering summer kitchen. It was an aside to the 240 acres with sagging barbwire fence surrounding each hayfield and pasture that came with the farm we bought. At least that’s what I thought.

