2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_com
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
My children were born in New York but now live in Texas. I sometimes wish we had never moved.
The author moved following her then-husband and is staying in Texas for their kids. She wishes she had never left New York City.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally
Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Houston couple expecting to come home to shipped wedding keepsakes loses them to package thief
The Montrose couple explained that they shipped back the bride's dresses and veil, as well as family photos, adding that their worth is valuable only to them.
Mother vanishes after going to get food and her SUV found hundreds of miles away
The SUV of a Texas teacher and mother who vanished last Thursday has been found hundreds of miles away from where she was last seen.
I've Lived In Houston My Entire Life & These Are The Brunch Places That Are So Worth It
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Everyone loves a good brunch, there's no denying that. However, we all differ in weekend morning speeds and appetites. Thankfully, for Houston, TX...
Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson media’s support of Lizzo is killing Black Americans
West said the media has agenda to prevent his 'good friend' Lizzo from losing weight.
