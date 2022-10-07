Read full article on original website
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
This Date in Baseball-Beckett throws complete game in NLCS
1916 — The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ernie Shore pitched a three-hitter for Boston. 1920 — Cleveland’s Stan Coveleski won his third game in the World Series as the Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 3-0 and won the championship, five games to two.
Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees' American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday and may have a broken foot. “He wanted to give it a go and felt like he could give an at-bat off the bench...
San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Dodgers first. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Wil Myers. Trea Turner homers to left field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Will Smith doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy singles to left center field. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy to second. Gavin Lux lines out to center field to Trent Grisham.
Cleveland-N.Y. Yankees Runs
Guardians third. Myles Straw flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Steven Kwan homers to right field. Amed Rosario hit by pitch. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep left center field. Amed Rosario to third. Josh Naylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Oscar Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Naylor to second. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario out at home. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging.
Seattle-Houston Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France singles to shallow right field. Julio Rodriguez to third. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Cal Raleigh singles to deep right field. Ty France to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Mitch Haniger flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Carlos Santana pops out to shallow infield to Alex Bregman.
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Suárez31-331155. Bellatti2-310001. Brogdon1-322220. Hand H,12-300001. Domínguez W,1-0200003...
Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter. Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
N.Y. Yankees leads series 1-0
E_Kiner-Falefa, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 18. 2B_Ramírez, Giménez. HR_Bader, Rizzo, Kwan. RBIs_Bader, Rizzo 2, Trevino, Kwan. SB_Judge, Rosario. SF_Trevino. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56. A_Game...
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
