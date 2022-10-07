Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
WIS-TV
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with...
abccolumbia.com
KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries. Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
coladaily.com
Victims identified in Northeast Columbia homicide
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the names of the victims of a homicide at a home in the 400 block of Green Springs Drive. According to the coroner, the victims were identified as James B. Dewitt II, 52, and Gloria A. Dewitt, 52, of Columbia. The Richland County...
WIS-TV
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies:Two found dead in Northeast Columbia home
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are investigating after they say two people were found shot and killed inside a home in Northeast Columbia. Investigators say they were conducting a welfare check at the home on Green Springs Dr. Sunday night when they found the remains of a man and woman.
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
abccolumbia.com
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
KickStart Ministries in Irmo searching for 10 missing ATVs, dirt bikes
IRMO, S.C. — A local ministry is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary, as someone stole items vital to their operations. Since Friday night, the owners of Kickstart Ministries in Irmo have been trying to figure out where their 10 ATVs and dirt bikes went. The owner's broken...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools. Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats. All threats are investigated and taken seriously when...
wach.com
Man shot at Lexington County apartment complex, police investigating
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting where a man was shot and two people fled from a Lexington County Apartment complex. The shooting happened at Building 500 of the Reserve at Old Mill Apartments on East Main Street. Officials say, at around...
Sumter County inmate back in custody after Sunday evening escape
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has announced an inmate that escaped Sumter County Detention Center on Sunday evening is again in custody. Lance Michael Alberti escaped the detention center on Oct. 9 and was recaptured the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. Sumter authorities, coordinating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, followed up on information suggesting Alberti was at a truck stop in the Santee area.
abccolumbia.com
911 call released from Blythewood school shooting hoax
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland County deputies released the 911 call of a reported school shooting at Blythewood HS that was ultimately proven to be false. In the call, you can hear someone say they are in room 118 on the second floor and someone has been shot in the next room.
