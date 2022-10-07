ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
abccolumbia.com

KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries. Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after...
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Victims identified in Northeast Columbia homicide

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the names of the victims of a homicide at a home in the 400 block of Green Springs Drive. According to the coroner, the victims were identified as James B. Dewitt II, 52, and Gloria A. Dewitt, 52, of Columbia. The Richland County...
abccolumbia.com

Deputies:Two found dead in Northeast Columbia home

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are investigating after they say two people were found shot and killed inside a home in Northeast Columbia. Investigators say they were conducting a welfare check at the home on Green Springs Dr. Sunday night when they found the remains of a man and woman.
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
abccolumbia.com

School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
abccolumbia.com

Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
News19 WLTX

Sumter County inmate back in custody after Sunday evening escape

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has announced an inmate that escaped Sumter County Detention Center on Sunday evening is again in custody. Lance Michael Alberti escaped the detention center on Oct. 9 and was recaptured the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. Sumter authorities, coordinating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, followed up on information suggesting Alberti was at a truck stop in the Santee area.
abccolumbia.com

911 call released from Blythewood school shooting hoax

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland County deputies released the 911 call of a reported school shooting at Blythewood HS that was ultimately proven to be false. In the call, you can hear someone say they are in room 118 on the second floor and someone has been shot in the next room.
