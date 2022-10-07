Read full article on original website
Ok Then
4d ago
The problem: If it's not independent inspectors and definitely not county inspectors then you going to a bunch of lying slumlords. My old apartment I had mole, holes by front door and rotten roof in the kitchen. Outside was no better. Standing water under unit call the county inspect and he saw nothing wrong. Sir there is a almost two feet of water under my unit?!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings
Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.
Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans
The firm planning the $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall will display plans for the 83-acre Alpharetta prope...
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
South Fulton Police Department announces temporary location for its internal operations
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As the South Fulton Police Department works on plans for a new headquarters, it announced a temporary home for its internal operations. The police department said in a release Tuesday, it'll be moving its internal operations to One Hartsfield Centre, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, due to a lack of space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center. Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville. It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local,...
GDOT says residents upset over Grimes Bridge Road project had opportunities to weigh in
The Georgia Department of Transportation, pushing back on criticism of plans to build a Ga. 400 Express Lanes exit at Gr...
Up to $1 billion in counterfeit items recovered in Fulton County flea market raid
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County sheriff’s deputies uncovered what they say is hundreds of millions of dollars in counterfeit items during a massive raid. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was the only reporter there while deputies raided a flea market in College Park. Sheriff Pat Labat says...
fox5atlanta.com
Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire
ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
saportareport.com
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund
Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
cobbcountycourier.com
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Multiple Cobb County schools go into lockdown after 'accidental' code red alert
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Cobb County schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon. The district says that "human error" prompted a code red in several schools and that it is being treated as a personnel matter. One Cobb County mother, who asked to remain anonymous because she works for...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Cobb homeowner says county project caused $500K damages to his home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner is filing a lawsuit against the county after he says one of their projects caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his home. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a man who says he has been hit...
Fulton County school buses testing new technology to change red lights to green
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools will show off Tuesday its new high-tech way of dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers. Two county school buses have been equipped with technology that allows them to communicate with traffic signals. Drivers can request a green light as they...
2 People Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed two lives. According to the troopers, a motorcycle driven [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer
DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
Suspect in woman’s death at Gwinnett construction site turns himself in
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody. Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 5