ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Carroll College gets visit from Montana National Guard helicopter

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mw09m_0iQPKqaK00

The Carroll College campus got a special visit Friday, as a Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard’s aviation unit in Helena landed on a practice field.

The helicopter was there to carry 22 Carroll ROTC cadets to the Lubrecht Experimental Forest, near Greenough, for three days of infantry training, land navigation and other exercises.

Jonathon Ambarian
A Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard landed on the Carroll College campus to pick up ROTC cadets for exercises in the Lubrecht Experimental Forest, Oct. 7, 2022.

Maj. Ryan Finnegan, the Guard’s state public affairs officer, said cadets typically drive to this type of exercise, but in this case, it worked out to fly them. He said they decided to leave the helicopter on campus for about an hour to give the Carroll community a chance to take pictures and get an up-close look.

The Guard also sent a helicopter to Missoula to pick up cadets from the University of Montana for the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class

BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
City
Chinook, MT
City
Greenough, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#Land Navigation#Carroll Rotc#The University Of Montana
montanasports.com

Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach

DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
DEER LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy