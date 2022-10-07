ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Illinois to receive over $2.2 billion dollars for infrastructure in 2023

WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday that it has released $2,250,129,111.00 in funding for critical Illinois infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. In the announcement, the administration stated that the funds will go directly to transportation leaders across the...
Cooler, wet weather in the forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is in the Central Illinois forecast for the next couple of days. Area farmers have enjoyed a long stretch of mostly dry conditions, but that's changing for today and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday evening. Some of the storms Wednesday could...
Giant Pumpkin Winner

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record. A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
