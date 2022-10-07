Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Family returns to Central Illinois after house destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021. They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring. The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by...
WAND TV
State Farm: Illinois drivers rank 4th for number of animal collisions claims
(WAND) - State Farm reports Illinois drivers now rank 4th in the nation for the number of animal collisions claims, including deer, dogs, and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 141 chance of colliding with an animal while driving. Compared to the previous 12 months, State Farm reported...
WAND TV
Illinois to receive over $2.2 billion dollars for infrastructure in 2023
WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday that it has released $2,250,129,111.00 in funding for critical Illinois infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. In the announcement, the administration stated that the funds will go directly to transportation leaders across the...
WAND TV
Cooler, wet weather in the forecast for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is in the Central Illinois forecast for the next couple of days. Area farmers have enjoyed a long stretch of mostly dry conditions, but that's changing for today and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday evening. Some of the storms Wednesday could...
WAND TV
Giant Pumpkin Winner
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record. A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
