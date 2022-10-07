Read full article on original website
just me
3d ago
ummm...since when is it anyone else's business to determine your schedule? I mean obviously don't let them go banging on people's doors but outside playing?
12
Suz Henrich
4d ago
There are some children that when ever they play it’s at the top of their voice every word has to be screamed or yelled . I have listened to children play and it’s always one child that is always the loudest always shouting. This gets to be very annoying to all the neighbors so tell your children to speak in a normal voice and discourage that loud yelling and screaming.
11
Eva Latocha
3d ago
It's your garden , why would you need a schedule? Neighbors need to mind their own business .
12
