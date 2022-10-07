Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
11 Local Candle Companies to Shop This Fall
BUSHYL is celebrating the season with a fall collection of both candles and soaps. With scents like mulled cider, apple harvest, foliage and hunting lodge, there are plenty of options to fill your home with autumnal scents. The candles come in both tins and larger ceramic vessels. Orders can get shipped to your home or you can pick it up at their Third Ward studio.
milwaukeemag.com
18 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Oct. 12-16
The yearly release of The Wolf Double Barrel is a big one at 3 Sheeps Brewing (1837 North Ave., Sheboygan). The limited beer is an imperial stout aged first in Heaven Hill barrels and then in Blanton’s barrels bourbon. It’s worth the trip to be able to try a standout beer from one of the best barrel-aging programs in Wisconsin.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Oct. 10
Because the orange gourds everywhere! To be honest, I haven’t bought a pumpkin in years and didn’t even think about getting one this season until I drove past a farm stand in Brookfield (Alsum Sweet Corn, at 130th and North). My foot hit the brakes almost against my will. After carefully inspecting the rows of big shiny fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit), I found what seemed like the perfect one. I also waded through a sea of lush potted mums – enchanting. That stand, open until Oct. 24, also sells apples, farm vegetables and jars of salsa, apple butter and jam. I might have to pop back over there before they close for the season. And my little pumpkin – now I wish I’d chosen one larger – might actually get carved this year.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
On Milwaukee
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: New animals welcomed to family
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo has added three female scimitar-horned oryx and a group of six black-tailed prairie dogs to the Milwaukee County Zoo family. The oryx family are from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. They are one of five species of oryx, a type of antelope. Two of the three oryx are half-sisters named Moza and Zahara. They’re young and still growing at just 1-year-old. The third, Babe, is 6 years old. Their new home is in the former elephant yard, where they’ve settled in with very healthy appetites.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
shepherdexpress.com
Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum
While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Hartford Plan Commission reviews new coffee shop behind Dairy Queen on Sumner Street
October 10, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Plan Commission will review a proposal for a coffee shop behind the Dairy Queen, 1245 E. Sumner Street. According to the executive summary the property owner wants to build a new Scooter’s Drive-Thru Coffee east of the existing DQ which would cease operations as the owner looks for a new tenant or a new building.
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Remembering Denis Sullivan: Departure of Milwaukee’s nautical icon is another loss for our local heritage
It was suddenly announced in September that Wisconsin’s flagship schooner, Discovery World’s S/V Denis Sullivan, would be sold to a nonprofit educational sailing organization based in Boston. It was an unexpected end to a journey that began in 1991, and ran aground like so many things in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a local ambivalence to preserving cultural treasures.
CBS 58
Milwaukee moving expert discusses how to dispose of junk properly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Folks getting geared up to sell a home, clean out the garage or even do a little bit of cleaning while digging out the winter wardrobe, it is important to know ahead of time what items can and cannot be hauled away by junk removal services.
mkewithkids.com
‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals
MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
milwaukeemag.com
Inside Our Local City Social Media Managers’ Support Group
Leslie Flynn got in trouble for an exclamation point. The kerfuffle started innocently enough when Flynn, the communications coordinator for the city of Oak Creek, posted a street construction alert on Facebook. A commentor asked if the city would also repair the nearby railroad tracks, and Flynn responded from the...
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
