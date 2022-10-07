Because the orange gourds everywhere! To be honest, I haven’t bought a pumpkin in years and didn’t even think about getting one this season until I drove past a farm stand in Brookfield (Alsum Sweet Corn, at 130th and North). My foot hit the brakes almost against my will. After carefully inspecting the rows of big shiny fruit (yes, pumpkin is a fruit), I found what seemed like the perfect one. I also waded through a sea of lush potted mums – enchanting. That stand, open until Oct. 24, also sells apples, farm vegetables and jars of salsa, apple butter and jam. I might have to pop back over there before they close for the season. And my little pumpkin – now I wish I’d chosen one larger – might actually get carved this year.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO