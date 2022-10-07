ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Speedway Digest

Second win at Circuit Zolder: Gianmarco Ercoli climbs to the championship battle

Two more wins to capture the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title: Gianmarco Ercoli swept the NASCAR GP Belgium with another strong win at Circuit Zolder and fought his way back into title contention. With the regular season ending, all drivers dropped their two worst results and the CAAL Racing ace leaped from sixth to second in points. In the provisional standings, the Italian is only six points shy of championship leader and three-time Champion Alon Day.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Advance to the Round of 8 (FULL PACKAGE)

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – “I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Cody McPherson Wins Chevy Performance 75 at 50th Super DIRT Week

He’s been the most dominant DIRTcar Sportsman Modified driver in the nation this year, and now, Cody McPherson has the most coveted trophy to prove it. In one of the most impressive displays put on at Oswego Speedway in recent editions of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, McPherson showed the same prowess he’s shown all season long in DIRTcar-sanctioned action, leading all 75 laps around the 5/8-mile oval to collect the $4,000 grand prize and his first career Super DIRT Week title.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Charlotte ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet. "All the credit goes to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was so good. Ty (Gibbs) was so good as well, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him. I was wanting it pretty bad. I was frustrated and didn’t think we had a shot, but I will always put everything on the line when it comes down to it. We stole that one."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 32nd at Roval

Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. A 32nd-place finish in the Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL

In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Keselowski Finishes 14th after Wild Ending at Charlotte ROVAL

Brad Keselowski used a meticulous blend of speed and strategy to work his No. 6 Castrol Ford through the field in Sunday’s race at the ROVAL. He was poised for a top-10 finish before being forced through the chicane after a wild and wooly restart on a green-white-checkered overtime finish, forcing the team to settle for a 14th-place finish.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

NTT INDYCAR SERIES To Host Open Test at The Thermal Club

INDYCAR will conduct three Open Tests for 2023 in preparation for key moments during the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The first Open Test of 2023 will feature the series’ initial trip to The Thermal Club for a season preview Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3. The private, world-class facility, located just outside of Palm Springs, California, opened its 470-acre property in 2012 and is known as a premier circuit for club racers and sports car enthusiasts.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Las Vegas II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Buescher makes his 12th Cup start in Vegas this weekend where he has an average finish of 17.7 with one top-10 (ninth – 2020). Most recently Buescher finished 18th this spring, and ran 25th last...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

