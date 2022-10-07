Read full article on original website
Transcript: Austin Cindric - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Austin, we saw a late-race spin. What happened there?. AUSTIN CINDRIC: We were in a position where I needed one more spot. I was working to get that spot. I haven't seen a replay, but sounds like I got hit from behind, locked the rears, got sent back. No,...
Statement from NASCAR following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - No 41 Car
NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap. NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field. -NASCAR.
Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?. KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball. Yeah, I...
Herbst Finishes 32nd at Roval
Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. A 32nd-place finish in the Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell told his team we live on. Sixth walk-off win in NASCAR Playoff history. Man, you were seventh before that final caution there, Christopher. At what point did you think, man, we might be able to get this thing done?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Oh, man, I don't even know. Whenever...
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL
In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Transcript: Joe Gibbs and Adam Stevens - Press Conference Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our winning crew chief for today's event, which is Adam Stevens. Congratulations on the win. A little bit of a walk-off win there for your team. We'll go ahead and roll into questions. Q. Can you talk a little bit about the decision...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Advance to the Round of 8 (FULL PACKAGE)
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – “I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”
NCS: Christopher Bell punches his ticket into the Round of 8 with a win at Charlotte Roval
Christopher Bell won Sunday’s Bank of America Rival 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and punched his ticket into the next round of the playoffs. Sunday’s race was rather calm until the final few laps when there were some cautions for wrecks which would send the race into an overtime finish.
Cody McPherson Wins Chevy Performance 75 at 50th Super DIRT Week
He’s been the most dominant DIRTcar Sportsman Modified driver in the nation this year, and now, Cody McPherson has the most coveted trophy to prove it. In one of the most impressive displays put on at Oswego Speedway in recent editions of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, McPherson showed the same prowess he’s shown all season long in DIRTcar-sanctioned action, leading all 75 laps around the 5/8-mile oval to collect the $4,000 grand prize and his first career Super DIRT Week title.
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte
Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 17th, Finished 9th / Running,...
Buescher Charges Through Late Race Chaos, Finishes Sixth
Track position would prove to be tough in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL configuration, but a few late race cautions would help provide an opportunity for the Fastenal Ford Mustang to shine. Starting from the rear of the field after an unapproved...
Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight
Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Post-Race Report | Charlotte ROVAL
Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet. "All the credit goes to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was so good. Ty (Gibbs) was so good as well, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him. I was wanting it pretty bad. I was frustrated and didn’t think we had a shot, but I will always put everything on the line when it comes down to it. We stole that one."
ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS
Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place...
2022 FRM Charlotte II Race Report: McDowell Roughed up Late and Gilliland Improves at the Roval
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) raced in the team's backyard this past weekend at the Charlotte Roval, just twenty miles from home back up in Mooresville. Coming off a double top-ten finish in Talladega the last time out, the teams were looking to do much of the same on Sunday. Todd...
Daniel Hemric Returning to Kaulig Racing in 2023
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce the return of reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion, Daniel Hemric for the 2023 season. Hemric, who signed on for a one-year deal with Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NXS season, has signed an extension for the 2023 season in the team’s No. 11 Chevrolet.
