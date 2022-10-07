Read full article on original website
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.
Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky
You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines
McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for adults.
Here's How to Get Free Halloween Candy from DoorDash This Week
Between now and October 17, DoorDash customers will have the chance to win Halloween candy, pet costumes, decor, and other prizes delivered to their door. To have a chance to win, you'll need to do a few simple things. Head to DoorDash's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and respond to the Nostalgia social post that DoorDash made. Share your Halloween memory in the comments and use the hashtags #neighborhoodNostalgia and #sweepstakes in the comment.
Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket for Halloween 2022
Tim Hortons has launched the Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket this year. Until October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the US and Canada are offering the Tim Hortons Trick or Treat Bucket for $9.99 and it comes filled with 31 Timbits for a festive, spooky treat. You can...
McDonald’s & Cactus Plant Flea Market Collab On Adult Happy Meal, Apparel
In the era of healthy eating and healthier alternatives to fast food, McDonald’s is upping their promotional efforts to get more foot traffic in its restaurants and will be adding a new starting in October. The house that Ronald McDonald built has teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a new adult Happy […]
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It
Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Collection Might Make You 'Skreme' With Excitement
It's October, and you know it. The skeletons are coming out of the closet and into people's yards. The ghouls walk among us. The witching hour is upon us when the veil between the world of the living and the dead is tissue-thin. OK, so maybe your version of Halloween is less creepy, but we're willing to bet that it at least involves costumes, pumpkins, parties, and some scary movies. Plus, you can't forget about Halloween candy and all the specially decorated sweet treats from chains like Krispy Kreme.
I ate McDonald's burgers and fries every night after work for a month
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not going to lie—I love McDonald's. The salty fries, the sweet McFlurrys, the greasy burgers... there's just something about it that hits the spot after a long day at work.
The Dairy Queen Secret Menu Item That's All About Sprinkles
Are secret menus the stuff of legends, or do your favorite fast-food stops have an underground menu we should know about? What began as a few fast foodies requesting healthier alternatives off the menu took off as fans shared their fast food creations with the world on social media. At times, a combination of two or more items on the menu, the occasional secret menu item — like Chipotle's quesadilla – becomes permanent, per Fast Food Menu Prices. Many fast-food restaurants have more to offer if you don't mind being considered a high-maintenance customer. Taste of Home spoke with 22 fast-food employees and TikTok users, and created a list of the best secret menu options from national chains like McDonald's to regional favorites like Dairy Queen.
Candles that will make you fall in love with ghosts
On Good Things Utah this morning – In addition to smelling like a cozy October evening, this candle is super cute, displaying a shocked expression with wide eyes and outstretched arms straight out of a children’s Halloween special. When lit, it might look a little alarmed, but that only ups its cuteness factor — especially if it’s in the same room as these fuzzy sherpa ghost pillows from Target. If you’re looking for an even more charming addition to your fall-themed decor, the ghost also comes in the form of a Cuddle Boos Candle, a set of lovers connected in a sweet embrace — perfect for you and your boo to place on your coffee table, candy display, bathroom counter, or anywhere that needs a touch of Halloween spirit. If you do decide to add either of these spooktacular spirits to your Halloween decor, we recommend placing them on top of a plate or dish to prevent any ectoplasm ghostly remains from dribbling onto your furniture.
America's Fastest Fast Food Drive-Thru May Surprise You!
An annual drive-thru study by Intouch Insight revealed an increased speed of 10 seconds - but decreased friendliness at many of America's largest fast-food franchises. The results of the report were based on an analysis of reviews from 1,500 restaurant drive-thrus throughout North America, focusing on the top 10 brands: Arby’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hardee’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s.
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Krispy Kreme scares up $2 dozen special on Saturdays, free doughnut on Halloween in October
Can you make Halloween any sweeter? Well, Krispy Kreme is doing just that with lots of spooky offers in October. Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new Haunted House Collection of doughnuts — available starting Oct. 10, including the following:. Spooky Spider Doughnut – An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in...
Apple pie ice cream to scream about
A recipe made by mistake, but it tastes oh, so good. Chef Hillori Hansen whipped up her apple pie ice cream recipe in the GTU kitchen. She shared how she came upon this recipe while making her pumpkin pie ice cream recipe. You can make this at home for just you or share with family and friends.
