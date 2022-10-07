On Good Things Utah this morning – In addition to smelling like a cozy October evening, this candle is super cute, displaying a shocked expression with wide eyes and outstretched arms straight out of a children’s Halloween special. When lit, it might look a little alarmed, but that only ups its cuteness factor — especially if it’s in the same room as these fuzzy sherpa ghost pillows from Target. If you’re looking for an even more charming addition to your fall-themed decor, the ghost also comes in the form of a Cuddle Boos Candle, a set of lovers connected in a sweet embrace — perfect for you and your boo to place on your coffee table, candy display, bathroom counter, or anywhere that needs a touch of Halloween spirit. If you do decide to add either of these spooktacular spirits to your Halloween decor, we recommend placing them on top of a plate or dish to prevent any ectoplasm ghostly remains from dribbling onto your furniture.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO