Las Vegas, NV

Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Ready for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF ADVANCE. The Round of 8 begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 Cup wins in 29 races, which includes three victories by Brad Keselowski and two by Joey Logano. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand in the playoffs and their history at LVMS.
Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Rolls Out in the No. 78

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2022. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort has sponsored LFM in the 2022 race season at Auto Club Speedway, the spring Texas Motor Speedway race, Sonoma Raceway and now at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort will also sponsor LFM at Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Finale race.
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
