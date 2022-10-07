Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO