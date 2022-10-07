Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Saturday for his eighth start with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 and 11th NXS start of the season. The Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Nemechek's fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at the 1.5-mile Tri-Oval.
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
Ty Dillon & Petty GMS Roll The Dice with Lucky29 Liquors in Las Vegas
As the NASCAR Cup Series heads out west to Sin City, Petty GMS announces a new partnership with Lucky29 Liquors and Ty Dillon for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Lucky29 Liquors, which was founded in Napa Valley in 2018, produces a number of different spirits, ranging...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Ready for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF ADVANCE. The Round of 8 begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 Cup wins in 29 races, which includes three victories by Brad Keselowski and two by Joey Logano. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand in the playoffs and their history at LVMS.
Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Rolls Out in the No. 78
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2022. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort has sponsored LFM in the 2022 race season at Auto Club Speedway, the spring Texas Motor Speedway race, Sonoma Raceway and now at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort will also sponsor LFM at Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Finale race.
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
Golf Channel
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
WATCH: A video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos — with style — to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road at around 3:41 p.m. The officials confirmed that one person was declared dead in the crash. Three vehicles were involved in the crash according to the Nevada Police. The identity of the deceased victim was not...
Motorcyclist Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash was reported near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard at around 10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after failing to stop and render aid. The description of the suspect and its vehicle is awaited...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest valley
Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, at the time, and the vehicle fled.
Las Vegas sees 7th biggest price drop in US since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S.
Metro locates man, 80, last seen Saturday in west valley neighborhood
A man last seen in a west valley neighborhood could be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, Metro police said.
