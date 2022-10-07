ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

lucas de milo
3d ago

Valerie Fugate is an activist from Canada. She is a lib arts plant from Colorado who infiltrated wyo news. Wyo is not a racist or sexist state. That does not mean it does not happen here but it is not by any measure rampant. Valeries home country of Canada is one of the most liberal racist sexist countries on the planet. She comes from a socialist country with discriminatory laws and policies. We don’t need pit stirrers like her infiltrating wyo news. Stop lying Valerie and report real legitimate stories.

kevin
3d ago

I am a minority and a retired 24 year AF vet, this is total lies!!!! It’s sickening to hear this get media attention to push the systemic racism garbage, the military is the most diverse organization on the planet, fact!!!! Some, not all minorities are using this excuse for personal gain, FACT!!!!!

county17.com

Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day is Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Many of us may know today as Columbus Day, but it is also Indigenous People’s Day. Instituted in 1992, Indigenous People’s Day was created to acknowledge the history and contributions Native Americans gave to the country they originally called home and to counter the narrative that the Americas were “discovered.”
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector

CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
CHEYENNE, WY
kdnk.org

Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past

Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Silent Witness Ceremony and March

Friday, October 7, the Cheyenne Police Department joined community members in remembering victims of domestic abuse during the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession. Over 40 life-sized victim silhouettes were carried in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Wyoming. Each silhouette featured a...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day is Monday-SotVoSot-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version

The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version. In this second part, we will speak with a Laramie County School District representative, Mayor Patrick Collins and another Military Official. On Mar. 18th, Cheyenne leaders signed an Anti-Bias Ordinance to stem discrimination. “We’re going to have to do it by our culture and that comes from the top the Governor, the Mayor, from our Superintendent of Public Instructions from the Board of Trustees for the Schools for each parent in their homes.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
