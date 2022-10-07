ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

3 die in Runnels County crash

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBhg6_0iQPJzZ400

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning.

The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood.

Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) revealed that three people were traveling west on U.S. 67 in a 2023 Kia Forte around 10:00 a.m. Thursday when driver, Sapp, attempted to pass another vehicle on the road. They were passing on a curve in the roadway and head-on hit a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling east – which had two people inside.

This crash was just about 10 miles east of Ballinger.

In the Kia Forte, Sapp and Gray were pronounced dead at the scene at about 11:20 a.m., and a 22-year-old passenger was taken to Shannon Medical Center (SMC) in San Angelo with incapacitating injuries. She is reported to be in stable condition.

In the pickup, passenger Brown was also pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after Sapp and Grays declarations. The 51-year-old driver of the pickup was also taken to SMC in San Angelo with lesser injuries. He has since been released.

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

All involved were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

Abilene PD increases traffic enforcement

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The increased enforcement will help change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers, APD said. Selected officers will target specific areas of Abilene by increasing enforcement for a 12-month period through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene authorities search for people staying at St. Ann’s at time of fire, determining if fire was accident or intentional

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not quite one week has passed since the old St. Ann’s Hospital burned down in North Abilene. New developments include a search for people who were staying in the building without permission. St. Ann’s went up in flames Thursday night, October 6 in the 1300 block of Cypress Street. While the […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
City
Crowley, TX
Lewisville, TX
Crime & Safety
Runnels County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Runnels County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lewisville, TX
County
Runnels County, TX
Lewisville, TX
Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police need to identify Abilene vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two vehicle burglars. The male suspects were caught going through a truck on the 100 block of Riverside Drive October 9. Anyone who knows of these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted

Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents

ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Brown
People

A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktab#Kia Forte#Chevrolet#Sapp And Grays#Smc
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Dana Timms was arrested for a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning

BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.   A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve.   The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed.   Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
BALLINGER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting Resigns

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Monday afternoon announced that the police officer who was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart has resigned. SAPD Chief Frank Carter said he was going to fire the officer in a letter released Monday.  "On Friday October 7, 2022, former Officer Jayson Zapata resigned from the San Angelo Police Department. The San Angelo Police Department is a Civil Service Department and has a set protocol for conducting internal investigations in accordance with State Civil Service Law. While the investigation into his conduct was ongoing, if Professional…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Snyder man accused of beating, kidnapping woman arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested. Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Court documents state a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy