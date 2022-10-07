3 die in Runnels County crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning.

The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) revealed that three people were traveling west on U.S. 67 in a 2023 Kia Forte around 10:00 a.m. Thursday when driver, Sapp, attempted to pass another vehicle on the road. They were passing on a curve in the roadway and head-on hit a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling east – which had two people inside.

This crash was just about 10 miles east of Ballinger.

In the Kia Forte, Sapp and Gray were pronounced dead at the scene at about 11:20 a.m., and a 22-year-old passenger was taken to Shannon Medical Center (SMC) in San Angelo with incapacitating injuries. She is reported to be in stable condition.

In the pickup, passenger Brown was also pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after Sapp and Grays declarations. The 51-year-old driver of the pickup was also taken to SMC in San Angelo with lesser injuries. He has since been released.

All involved were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

