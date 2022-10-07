ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

David Tepper: 'Now was the time' to fire Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he "felt now was the time" to fire head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers following Sunday's 37-15 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. "I had a conversation with coach this morning. It...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWL-TV

Matthews official's humorous ban on Matt Rhule comes to fruition with firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans are fed up with Matt Rhule, and one Charlotte-area official is going to extreme (and humorous) lengths to show it. Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool tweeted after Sunday's humiliating 37-15 loss to the 49ers that he doesn't want to see Rhule, Baker Mayfield or Panthers owner David Tepper in his town ever again.
MATTHEWS, NC

