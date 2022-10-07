Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Winston and Thomas out, Kamara active as Saints face retooled Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight week, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will not be available for the Saints as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning that Andy Dalton will once again run the offense on Sunday in the Caesar's Superdome. Dalton was effective as a...
WWL-TV
David Tepper: 'Now was the time' to fire Matt Rhule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he "felt now was the time" to fire head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers following Sunday's 37-15 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. "I had a conversation with coach this morning. It...
WWL-TV
Matthews official's humorous ban on Matt Rhule comes to fruition with firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans are fed up with Matt Rhule, and one Charlotte-area official is going to extreme (and humorous) lengths to show it. Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool tweeted after Sunday's humiliating 37-15 loss to the 49ers that he doesn't want to see Rhule, Baker Mayfield or Panthers owner David Tepper in his town ever again.
WWL-TV
NFL Sunday Rewind: Cowboys, Giants get to 4-1; Ravens upend Bengals in primetime
LOS ANGELES — It was another fun NFL Sunday in Week 5 as we saw a number of upset wins and exciting finishes. Four underdogs won their games outright including the Houston Texans, who got their first win of the season. Houston was the final winless team in the NFL going into Sunday.
NFL・
Comments / 0