Before its home finale on Saturday against Phoenix, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team travels to Glendale on Tuesday as it nears the end of the regular season. The Roughriders’ first matchup of the week takes place on Tuesday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona, where they will take on the Glendale Community College Gauchos. After a few off days, the Roughriders return home to Ken Lindley Field where they will take on the No. 2-ranked Phoenix College Bears on Saturday, October 15, in YC’s home finale. That match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO