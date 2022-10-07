Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe, Brad Fain Discuss Barbe’s Expansion into Prescott Valley | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Barry Barbe, Prescott’s celebrated chef – entrepreneur announces his expansion into Prescott Valley. He shares with host Brad Fain his passion for cuisine, connecting with community and design of community.Living a Good Life Podcast.
SignalsAZ
Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley
Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 10th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Opens The National Community Survey to Residents
The city of Sedona invites all residents to take The National Community Survey (NCS) online before Nov. 3, 2022. The goal of the NCS Survey is to gather feedback in order to gauge resident sentiment on important topics like:. Economy. Mobility. Community design. Natural environment. Parks and recreation. Health and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the YC Faculty Art Exhibition
An eclectic art exhibition this fall will show new work by Yavapai College Prescott’s many artist-educators. The 2022 YC Faculty Art Exhibition will present paintings, drawings, sculpture, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry, and video art by 19 members of the college’s Visual Arts Department. Featured Artists include Brandelyn Andres, John...
SignalsAZ
Vacancy Announced for Yavapai College Governing Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 5. A map and general geographical areas within the district are attached. The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Mitch Padilla, who will be leaving the Yavapai College...
SignalsAZ
AZ Phil Presents Classic Wines in New Bottles
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org) welcomes back Maestro Peter Bay to conduct Classic Wines in New Bottles on Sunday, October 16th at 3:00 pm at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. The concert features Arizona Philharmonic’s full-string section with harpsichord, and Concertmaster Katherine McLin soloing on violin. Pre-concert talk begins at 2 pm, tickets are available at AZPhil.org or the YCPAC box office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Board of Adjustments Members Needed
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
SignalsAZ
City of Flagstaff Proposes Stormwater Rate Adjustment
The City of Flagstaff is proposing amendments to the City Code to adopt new or increased fees related to stormwater service charges. Several events since the most recent rate adjustment have combined to make the current stormwater rate insufficient to meet current and future community needs. These events include post-wildfire flood mitigation needs, critical infrastructure upsizing needs in multiple drainage areas, deferred Capital Improvement Projects identified in the 2010 Northeast Area Master Drainage Study, and rapidly increasing materials and construction costs worldwide.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Film Festival Winners Announced
The 2022 Prescott Film Festival (PFF) took place at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center from September 27 thru October 2 and was bigger and better than ever. Now the winners of the festival have been announced including the Jury Award Winners, Director’s Choice, Audience Choice, and more!. 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Receives 2 GOHS Grants
In October, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded two traffic safety grants to the Prescott Police Department. The two grants, which total $62,500, will help the Prescott Police Department continue traffic safety programs within our community. By partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, grant funds...
SignalsAZ
New Dean of 2 Yavapai College Schools Announced
Yavapai College has named Dr. Marylou Mercado as the new Dean of the schools of Health and Wellness and Science and Engineering, effective October 10, 2022. As Dean, Dr. Mercado will oversee health sciences, math, science, physical education, and the Adult Basic Education program. “I am a first-generation Hispanic community...
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Travels to Glendale
Before its home finale on Saturday against Phoenix, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team travels to Glendale on Tuesday as it nears the end of the regular season. The Roughriders’ first matchup of the week takes place on Tuesday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona, where they will take on the Glendale Community College Gauchos. After a few off days, the Roughriders return home to Ken Lindley Field where they will take on the No. 2-ranked Phoenix College Bears on Saturday, October 15, in YC’s home finale. That match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Kaufman Graduates from FBI Academy
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on September 13, 2022. The 10- week course takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During the Academy, Lt. Kaufman studied Leadership for Crisis Negotiations, Contemporary Issues and Media Relations, Psychology of...
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
KOLD-TV
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Grand Canyon University students have died after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 17 near New River on Monday morning. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Table Mesa Road...
Comments / 0