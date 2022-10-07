(Iowa) -- There is a chance for thunderstorms across Iowa tonight. The National Weather Service says a cold front will move across the state from northwestern to southeastern Iowa tonight into tomorrow morning. The NWS says storms will be isolated, with the primary threats being wind gusts of 50-60 miles an hour and hail up to an inch in diameter. Despite possible showers, the potential for fires remains high. The National Weather Service says we can expect to see temperature swings as we continue into the fall season.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO