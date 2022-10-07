Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Homeowner Chases Off Catalytic Converter Thieves With Paintball Gun
One California family says they had enough with thieves, so they took matters into their own hands with paintball guns. "The brazen attempt happened Oct. 4 just before 12:30 p.m. Turlock Police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Parmley said two men were trying to take the catalytic converter from the family's 2000 Ford Excursion.
iheart.com
WATCH: Looters Posing As Relief Volunteers Arrested In South Florida
Let me just say that you are absolute scum of the earth if you are looting in the Hurricane Ian ravaged areas of South Florida. But unsurprisingly, some people have been arrested for doing just that. According to the Lee County Sheriff, multiple people have been arrested for posing as...
iheart.com
Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
iheart.com
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer. There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers. Three local spots right here in the state were recognized as being some of America's best breweries, the Phoenix New Times reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Honda, LG to Build New EV Battery Facility in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--Officials from Honda and LG joined Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and other state dignitaries on Tuesday, to announce a $4.2-billion investment in the Buckeye State for production of electric vehicles. The investment includes a brand new facility in Fayette County to produce batteries for EV's. DeWine says the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
iheart.com
Garret Talks About Katie Hobbs Organizing "Slave Day" In High School
Democrat Katie Hobbs, a two-time convicted racist, was a leader of her high school's student council that organized "Slave Day" which had students sold to others at an auction and forced the slaves to perform embarrassing acts of servitude. This should end her horrific campaign.
iheart.com
Governor Feeling Fine After Surgery
Governor McKee will not be making any public appearances today. His office says the Governor had what they are referring to as an "unscheduled medical procedure" to correct a urinary tract issue. His spokesman says he is feeling fine and should be ready to make appearances on Tuesday. (Photo Credit:...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
iheart.com
Thunderstorms Possible Across Iowa Tuesday Night
(Iowa) -- There is a chance for thunderstorms across Iowa tonight. The National Weather Service says a cold front will move across the state from northwestern to southeastern Iowa tonight into tomorrow morning. The NWS says storms will be isolated, with the primary threats being wind gusts of 50-60 miles an hour and hail up to an inch in diameter. Despite possible showers, the potential for fires remains high. The National Weather Service says we can expect to see temperature swings as we continue into the fall season.
Comments / 0