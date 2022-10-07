ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Homeowner Chases Off Catalytic Converter Thieves With Paintball Gun

One California family says they had enough with thieves, so they took matters into their own hands with paintball guns. "The brazen attempt happened Oct. 4 just before 12:30 p.m. Turlock Police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Parmley said two men were trying to take the catalytic converter from the family's 2000 Ford Excursion.
TURLOCK, CA
iheart.com

Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas

Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer. There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers. Three local spots right here in the state were recognized as being some of America's best breweries, the Phoenix New Times reported.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Honda, LG to Build New EV Battery Facility in Fayette County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--Officials from Honda and LG joined Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and other state dignitaries on Tuesday, to announce a $4.2-billion investment in the Buckeye State for production of electric vehicles. The investment includes a brand new facility in Fayette County to produce batteries for EV's. DeWine says the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Governor Feeling Fine After Surgery

Governor McKee will not be making any public appearances today. His office says the Governor had what they are referring to as an "unscheduled medical procedure" to correct a urinary tract issue. His spokesman says he is feeling fine and should be ready to make appearances on Tuesday. (Photo Credit:...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
Person
Jesus
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop

Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Thunderstorms Possible Across Iowa Tuesday Night

(Iowa) -- There is a chance for thunderstorms across Iowa tonight. The National Weather Service says a cold front will move across the state from northwestern to southeastern Iowa tonight into tomorrow morning. The NWS says storms will be isolated, with the primary threats being wind gusts of 50-60 miles an hour and hail up to an inch in diameter. Despite possible showers, the potential for fires remains high. The National Weather Service says we can expect to see temperature swings as we continue into the fall season.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy