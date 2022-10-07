ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bike and pedestrian bridge installed at Stone Avenue underpass

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Southbound and northbound downtown travel via the Stone Avenue underpass is open again after crews completed the installation of a new bike and pedestrian bridge.

City of Tucson
A new bike and pedestrian bridge sits over the Stone underpass near 6th Street. The work is part of the RTA's Downtown Links project, managed by the City of Tucson.

City officials also say 6th Street will remain closed to through traffic west of Stone. Crews are working at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to construct a new underpass.

The bypass on Church Avenue is still in place to avoid the construction.

RELATED: Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

