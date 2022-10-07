ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Man arrested in Whetstone after threatening officer with a knife

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A man was arrested after he threatened a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife, according to a press release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a deputy was called about a trespasser on Calle Noveno in Whetstone, Ariz., when the deputy found a 34-year-old man wielding a large knife.

The man threatened the deputy and did not drop the knife after repeatedly being told to.

More law enforcement arrived shortly after and the man was then arrested by Sierra Vista police officers.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

