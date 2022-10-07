Man arrested in Whetstone after threatening officer with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife, according to a press release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a deputy was called about a trespasser on Calle Noveno in Whetstone, Ariz., when the deputy found a 34-year-old man wielding a large knife.

The man threatened the deputy and did not drop the knife after repeatedly being told to.

More law enforcement arrived shortly after and the man was then arrested by Sierra Vista police officers.

