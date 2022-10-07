Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Takeaways From Preseason Loss to Devils
Entering their final preseason game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at the TD Garden, there were still questions facing the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Washington Capitals on the road. Both teams had nearly their opening lineups intact and it was not a performance that first-year coach Jim Montgomery was hoping for where not a lot of questions were answered.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Devils’ Roster to Start 2022-23 Season
The preseason has concluded, and the regular season is around the corner. The New Jersey Devils get the 2022-23 campaign underway on Thursday with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. But before then, they’ll have to cut their roster to 23 players by tomorrow’s 5 PM deadline. Let’s break down who remains with the team and project what their 23-man roster will look like when the puck drops on Thursday.
The Hockey Writers
Kovacevic Gives Canadiens Options on Defense
No one should expect defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to be a difference-maker for the Montreal Canadiens. However, Kovacevic’s acquisition via waivers paradoxically makes all the difference in the world. Kovacevic vs. Barron. Similarly, few probably expected the Canadiens to put in a claim for Kovacevic specifically, even if the Habs’...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Standouts From the Preseason
Just like that, training camp and the preseason has come to a close for the Boston Bruins and the start of the 2022-23 regular season is just three days away. There were plenty of storylines that came and went with the Bruins over the last couple of weeks under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Rough Global Series vs. Predators
There were some good sights mingled with a lot of bad for the San Jose Sharks in their Global Series opener against the Nashville Predators. Last season’s haunting issues lingered into the season-opening series, thus providing no indication that the 2022-23 season will be any different than the previous three. If not for a strong final frame in the second game of a back-to-back, there would be almost no positive takeaways. But since many of the negatives can be cleaned up, we’re going into this with a glass-half-full perspective. So, let’s reflect on what we learned from Team Teal in their dismal 0-2 start to the season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Boeser Return, Stillman Trade & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a disappointing start to the preseason that saw the Vancouver Canucks go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti
As the regular season quickly approaches for the Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti is consistently proving he deserves a spot on the roster. The 20-year-old from Whitby, ON continues to impress Jets fans in the preseason. Here are three fun facts you should know about the likely future Jet. 1. Perfetti’s...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Aston-Reese & Line Combos
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a shot at imagining the team’s lineup after the dust has settled from yesterday’s waiver-wire business. The team’s lineup is taking shape, but it isn’t a finished product yet. Moving all the...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Dominate Stars in Preseason Finale – 10/8/22
The Minnesota Wild hosted the Dallas Stars at Excel Energy Center on Saturday night for their final preseason game. There were high hopes for this contest, as head coach Dean Evason suggested that the game was a dress rehearsal for how the lines will look in the regular season. The Wild were still missing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill to injuries, and Nic Petan and Mason Shaw were in the lineup to duke it out for the final roster spot. But all in all, the club looked to be in regular season form.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Senators at 30: One Has Been More Successful
Starting with the San Jose Sharks in 1991, the NHL awarded franchises to seven cities during the 1990s. Among the first, were the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators, who both came into the league during the 1992-93 season. As expansion teams, the road to success and financial stability...
Comments / 0