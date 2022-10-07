Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs:...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Damien Harris Likely to Miss Multiple Games with Hamstring Injury
The New England Patriots are already missing starting quarterback Mac Jones as he recovers from an ankle sprain, and another key player has reportedly been bitten by the injury bug. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Patriots running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" because of a...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Grady Jarrett in 'a Lot Disbelief' over Tom Brady Roughing-the-Passer Call
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is still trying to make sense of the roughing-the-passer penalty called against him for sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Appearing on 680 The Fan in Atlanta (h/t ESPN's Michael Rothstein), Jarrett said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Out Multiple Weeks with Injury; P.J. Walker to Start
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss time after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mayfield is expected to miss "at least a couple weeks." He suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed
Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
Bleacher Report
Report: LaMelo Ball to Miss Start of Hornets' Regular Season with Ankle Injury
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and "is expected to miss time to start the regular season," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The third-year guard was injured in Charlotte's 116-107 preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday. He was driving...
Bleacher Report
Man Shoved by Davante Adams Files Police Report, Went to Hospital with Injuries
The photographer who was shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams after Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs has filed a police report against the veteran wide receiver, claiming he was the victim of an assault, according to TMZ Sports. The photographer suffered non-life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away...
Bleacher Report
Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Reportedly Remains in London Because of Passport Issue
The New York Giants are back home in the United States after beating the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London on Sunday, but Big Blue punter Jamie Gillan remains there due to a passport issue. Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news on Gillan. The 25-year-old...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Troll Aaron Rodgers After Packers Lose to Daniel Jones, Giants in London
The New York Giants earned a 27-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers in London, England after some up-and-down play from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had two chances to tie the game in the closing minutes but couldn't get his team into the end zone. Fans were brutal in mocking the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Roughing-the-Passer Penalty Changes to Be Discussed amid Week 5 Criticism
Roughing-the-passer penalties took center stage in Week 5 thanks to calls that benefited Tom Brady and Derek Carr, and that will reportedly lead to discussion within the NFL office. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the league will discuss such penalties "amid outrage over two disputed calls." It should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Best Landing Spots for Matt Rhule in Potential Return to College Football
Matt Rhule, in all likelihood, is coming back to college football. Fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he will probably not be in contention for any other NFL job that might open. Put simply, Rhule was not successful in the pros. However, he's a proven college coach...
Bleacher Report
Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing
Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No Regrets' About Carson Wentz Trade Despite 1-4 Record
The NFC East has had a strong start to the NFL season, with the Philadelphia Eagles the only undefeated team remaining in football at 5-0 and both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants nipping at their heels at 4-1. The only outlier in the division is the 1-4 Washington...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera Says He Created a Distraction with Carson Wentz Comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera caused a stir on Monday when he declared the quarterback position is the reason his team isn't doing as well as their NFC East counterparts. During an appearance on the Don Geronimo Show on Tuesday, Rivera said he didn't mean for his comments to...
Bleacher Report
Boy Tackled by Security After Running onto Field During Falcons-Buccaneers Game
A child was tackled by Raymond James Stadium security after running onto the field during Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press spoke to the child's mother and police, who gave conflicting stories about the young boy's age. The mother said the child is 10 years old, while police said he is older than 10 but declined to give any further information.
Bleacher Report
Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner on MNF Suffered Concussion, Police Report Says
A police report says the fan tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field earlier this month suffered a concussion and other minor injuries as a result of the tackle. TMZ Sports obtained the police report, which says Alexander Taylor went to the Santa Clara Police Department to report a "blatant assault." Taylor illegally entered the field of play with a smoke bomb during last Monday's Rams-49ers game as part of an animal rights protest.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers Seen as Willing to 'Eat Salary' in McCaffrey, Anderson Trades
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "very willing" to "eat salary" to complete trades involving Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. Carolina is 1-4 to begin the 2022 season and parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Jay Glazer of Fox...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Every Major NFL Award Front-Runner So Far
As the 2022 NFL season approaches the one-third mark, award conversations are heating up. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has deservedly emerged as the MVP favorite, while Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is solidly in position to chase Defensive Player of the Year. But not every race is so clear.
Comments / 0