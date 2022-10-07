ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Damien Harris Likely to Miss Multiple Games with Hamstring Injury

The New England Patriots are already missing starting quarterback Mac Jones as he recovers from an ankle sprain, and another key player has reportedly been bitten by the injury bug. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Patriots running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" because of a...
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Roughing-the-Passer Penalty Changes to Be Discussed amid Week 5 Criticism

Roughing-the-passer penalties took center stage in Week 5 thanks to calls that benefited Tom Brady and Derek Carr, and that will reportedly lead to discussion within the NFL office. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the league will discuss such penalties "amid outrage over two disputed calls." It should...
Bleacher Report

Best Landing Spots for Matt Rhule in Potential Return to College Football

Matt Rhule, in all likelihood, is coming back to college football. Fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he will probably not be in contention for any other NFL job that might open. Put simply, Rhule was not successful in the pros. However, he's a proven college coach...
Bleacher Report

Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing

Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Boy Tackled by Security After Running onto Field During Falcons-Buccaneers Game

A child was tackled by Raymond James Stadium security after running onto the field during Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press spoke to the child's mother and police, who gave conflicting stories about the young boy's age. The mother said the child is 10 years old, while police said he is older than 10 but declined to give any further information.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner on MNF Suffered Concussion, Police Report Says

A police report says the fan tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field earlier this month suffered a concussion and other minor injuries as a result of the tackle. TMZ Sports obtained the police report, which says Alexander Taylor went to the Santa Clara Police Department to report a "blatant assault." Taylor illegally entered the field of play with a smoke bomb during last Monday's Rams-49ers game as part of an animal rights protest.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Every Major NFL Award Front-Runner So Far

As the 2022 NFL season approaches the one-third mark, award conversations are heating up. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has deservedly emerged as the MVP favorite, while Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is solidly in position to chase Defensive Player of the Year. But not every race is so clear.
