ECO Transit launches new payment app
Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”
Final Vail Farmers’ Market of the season this Sunday
The Vail Farmers’ Market is holding its final market of the year this Sunday, closing out a 17-weekend run that has filled the streets of Meadow Drive with fresh produce, artisans, food vendors and a wide range of local products selling everything from t-shirts to children’s books to dog accessories.
Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
Some winter utility bills set to rise with price increases for natural gas
The way you heat your home will affect your winter utility bills. The price of natural gas and the growth of clean electricity are key pieces of that puzzle. Black Hills Energy supplies natural gas to most residents of the Eagle River Valley. The company’s service area runs from Avon to Gypsum.
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Financial Focus: Avoid these estate-planning mistakes
When many people hear the words “estate planning,” they assume it’s just for the wealthy. But that’s not the case because everyone can benefit from an estate plan. And when you’re creating one, you’ll want to avoid some common mistakes. Before we look at...
Postal Service to begin community process for the proposed relocation of Gypsum Post Office
On Friday, Oct. 7, the United States Postal Service issued a public notice that it has initiated a process for the proposed relocation of the Gypsum Post Office. “Due to the need for a larger facility, the Postal Service must relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location within the zip code of 81637 or the expansion of current location,” read a press release sent out on Friday.
Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow
This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available. Menu selections are still to be determined. Mountain...
Letter: A deal breaker for RTA tax
In my opinion, the redirecting of $1.2 million in regional transportation authority tax revenue to the Eagle County airport rather than the intended purpose of providing transportation in the valley is a deal breaker for the added half-cent sales tax ballot measure. The whole purpose of funding an RTA is...
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant
ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund. “This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s...
Brandl: Fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability
My name is Brian Brandl, native son of the town of Gypsum! Growing up in this close-knit, outdoor-loving community played a major part in shaping me into the man I am today. Besides being an avid skier and outdoorsman, I have a strong connection to the people and the history of Eagle County.
Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season
With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of...
Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program
The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation
One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Letter: We need expanded bus service
As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.
Elite rock climbers find their own Augusta National at Rifle Mountain Park
Nick Smith and Colette McInerney sought refuge from a moderate afternoon mist by setting up underneath a massive, arching limestone dugout. Nearby, crystal-clear water rolled gently downstream in East Rifle Creek. Their van, modified into living quarters, was one of many such vehicles at Rifle Mountain Park that day. After...
Vail Daily Editorial: Transportation authority is an opportunity to build for the future
Whether you’re a local employee trying to get to work on time (and back home by a reasonable hour), a visitor looking for easy ways to navigate to and from local resorts and businesses, or you’re looking for a more climate-friendly option for transit, public transportation should be a service that makes life easier, not harder.
