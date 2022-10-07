Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.

