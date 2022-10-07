ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

ECO Transit launches new payment app

Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Final Vail Farmers’ Market of the season this Sunday

The Vail Farmers’ Market is holding its final market of the year this Sunday, closing out a 17-weekend run that has filled the streets of Meadow Drive with fresh produce, artisans, food vendors and a wide range of local products selling everything from t-shirts to children’s books to dog accessories.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program

The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Avoid these estate-planning mistakes

When many people hear the words “estate planning,” they assume it’s just for the wealthy. But that’s not the case because everyone can benefit from an estate plan. And when you’re creating one, you’ll want to avoid some common mistakes. Before we look at...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Postal Service to begin community process for the proposed relocation of Gypsum Post Office

On Friday, Oct. 7, the United States Postal Service issued a public notice that it has initiated a process for the proposed relocation of the Gypsum Post Office. “Due to the need for a larger facility, the Postal Service must relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location within the zip code of 81637 or the expansion of current location,” read a press release sent out on Friday.
GYPSUM, CO
OutThere Colorado

Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow

This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available. Menu selections are still to be determined. Mountain...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A deal breaker for RTA tax

In my opinion, the redirecting of $1.2 million in regional transportation authority tax revenue to the Eagle County airport rather than the intended purpose of providing transportation in the valley is a deal breaker for the added half-cent sales tax ballot measure. The whole purpose of funding an RTA is...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA

The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant

ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund. “This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program

The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall

Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We need expanded bus service

As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.
AVON, CO
theprowersjournal.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
