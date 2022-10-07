Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop ‘a great success’
Main Street Fayette’s Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Shop Hop on Saturday was a success. This event is one of the many that MSF has planned for the community. Mckenna Brown, MSF president/director, was extremely pleased with the turnout for the event in downtown Washington Court House. “This event was a great success and the community turnout was phenomenal,” she said.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
Record-Herald
Cemetery tour set for this Saturday
The fourth-annual Washington Cemetery Tour will be held on Sat., Oct. 15. Beth McCane, lifestyle specialist with Carriage Court of Washington Court House, recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the event. “This is not a scary event and is very kid-friendly,” she said. “I think a lot of people in...
Record-Herald
Fayette Co. Retired Teachers install new officers
Fayette County Retired Teachers met recently with great attendance and great joy at gathering together to visit, share a wonderful Grace United Methodist lunch and attend an informative meeting. Outgoing president Karen Bernard introduced Karen Butt, who spoke about ORTA happenings. Members were encouraged to invite non-member retired teachers to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Herald
Prevention Coalition holds annual youth leadership conference
On Sept. 24 and 25, the annual Youth Leadership Conference took place at the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center. This conference is sponsored by the Fayette County Prevention Coalition through grant funding. Local youth work on substance use prevention education and learn ways to take prevention into their community....
Record-Herald
Henry Casey members participate in cemetery tour
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the historic Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington as part of the Clinton County History Center Talking Tombstones Tour. The annual tour is an important fundraiser for the...
wyso.org
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
BREAKING: Honda, LG battery plant in Fayette County to employ 2,200
Honda has selected neighboring Fayette County for an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. In a joint venture, Honda and LG Energy Solution will invest $3.5 billion in the new Fayette County battery plant, which will create at least 2,200 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning. The site is...
Times Gazette
Community control for two locals
A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to six years of community control from two separate cases for possession of drugs and grand theft auto charges. Arnell Johnson, 35, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
dayton.com
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list
The odds of seeing ghosts in some Southwest Ohio cities are actually pretty high compared to other areas of the state, according to one data collection company. BetOhio.com ranks Springfield as No. 1 for its number of reported sightings and the percentage chance of seeing ghosts. That’s following by the...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
unioncountydailydigital.com
They’re Creepy And They’re Kooky… And They’re In Union County
For those of you who thrive on binge watching Jason and his antics on Friday the 13th, or can recite dialogue from every movie involving Michael Myers (who was not a big talker), or just happen to think that Alice Cooper is a misunderstood sentimentalist, then you could do worse than visit the Adams Family Haunted Woods, located, appropriately enough, in the woods at 19698 Barnett Road, a couple of miles northwest of Broadway.
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Comments / 0