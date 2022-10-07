Rings of Power Star Morfydd Clark Breaks Down That Celeborn Reveal

The following contains spoilers from Episode 7 of The Rings of Power . Proceed accordingly.

In this week’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , Galadriel revealed that she lost more than her brother Finrod in the war against Morgoth. In a rare moment, she opened up to Theo about how she first met her husband Celeborn while dancing in the grass. He then went off to war, and she never saw him again after that.

“I was curious, and now love that he’s not mentioned until there,” Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, tells TVLine. “Celeborn being gone is just something that’s almost completely compartmentalized. It’s like [she] can’t deal with that.”

Clark also loved that “it’s kind of the wisdom of a child and the openness of a child that means that she says it for the first time. Part of the elves’ journey is to realize their limits and realize that they can be bad, and they have things to learn. I feel that with Galadriel, [and] with Theo, a child who hasn’t seen much but sees more than her at certain times.”

Celeborn potentially being dead raises an issue with canon because he and Galadriel are supposed to have a daughter named Celebrían, who later marries Elrond. Celebrían and Elrond then have three children: twins Elladan and Elrohir, and a daughter named Arwen. That would also negate the Arwen-Aragorn story, as depicted in The Lord of the Rings .

However, Rings of Power does leave Celeborn’s “death” ambiguous, which showrunner J.D. Payne notes was intentional.

“[Galadriel] says she never saw him again,” Payne said during a recent screening for Episode 7, per NME . “We know there are things that the two of them do together in terms of progeny that they will issue, realms they will found, all kinds of things… So it would be very hard to believe that she would never see him again. But let’s see.”

