High school football: (Updated) Second-half surge lifts Airline to dominant victory over Captain Shreve

Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Airline downs Benton
The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 1-I match Monday at Airline. Airline’s Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one assist. Alex Knowles had seven digs and five assists. Kylie Authement had seven digs and one assist. Airline improved to 13-12...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 6
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Early Benton surge too much for NCHS
NATCHITOCHES – Natchitoches Central running back Jeremiah Miles crossed the goal line twice against Benton in the first half Friday, but the game looked very different from Miles’ first score to his second score. Miles scampered 72 yards to answer an early Benton score that gave the Chiefs...
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 8
The Center Roughriders had a bye for Friday October 7. The Roughriders are now 4-2 overall. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They will host the Van Vandals on Friday, October 14, 2022.Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Joaquin Rams are now 3-0 in District...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Downs Racing Season Ends withYear-Over-Year Increases from Previous Year
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack wrapped up its 2022 racing. season beating track numbers from the 2021 racing season. The last race of the year was held. on September 27, marking the end of the first season of operation by Kevin Preston and Rubico. Acquisition Corporation. The year-over-year numbers show...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
bossierpress.com
Shakespeare at LSU Shreveport: A Grave and Prosperous Bard Experience
“Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble!” LSU Shreveport invites the public to attend a production of The Tragedy of Macbeth performed by the Texas Shakespeare Festival as part of the TSF Roadshow on Friday, October 28th. at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:00 a.m. earlier that day. There is no cost to attend either performance, and the events are open to the public.
Marshall High School cancels school after fire in automotive shop
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall High School canceled school for Tuesday after a fire, according to the school. Officials with the Marshall Fire Department said they were called to the school around 7 a.m. for a fire in the automotive shop. “Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy smoke throughout the shop area and some areas where […]
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at a Louisiana High School homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
KSLA
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:30 a.m., they got a dispatch call about a vehicle stolen from the 200 block of N Cypress Street within the city limits of Hallsville. The police department there responded, and the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, was entered into the state and national information computer system.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
KSLA
Workweek warm-up; tracking much needed rain
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex. Fall here is much warmer than I am used to and I’m totally okay with it. Highs today reached the low and mid-80s and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Tonight, upper-50s for lows with partly cloudy skies.
bossierpress.com
Repairs happening on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Highway department workers for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are cutting out and. repairing sections of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (ART) in preparation for an. asphalt overlay project on the roadway that is scheduled to begin soon. Workers are currently making repairs on the southern end of ART near...
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KSLA
Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic flow at a major Shreveport intersection will be impacted for months by a $3.1 million highway construction project. Offset left turn lanes similar to those on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will be installed on Youree Drive (Louisiana Highway 1) at Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers, the Louisiana highway department reports.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
KSLA
SFD battles abandoned house fire in west Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property. On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.
KSLA
Tracking some much needed rain
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday, and when the weather is this beautiful, it is a very happy Saturday! Nothing much happening in the weather here in the ArkLaTex besides a decent breeze here and there. Highs today reached the low-80s in some places. Due to cloud cover, parts of the Northwest of our region stayed a bit cooler, in the upper-70s. Tonight, we’ll drop to the upper-50s for overnight lows, not bad for this time of year, while staying dry and mainly clear.
