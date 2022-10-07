High school football: (Updated) Second-half surge lifts Airline to dominant victory over Captain Shreve

“Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble!” LSU Shreveport invites the public to attend a production of The Tragedy of Macbeth performed by the Texas Shakespeare Festival as part of the TSF Roadshow on Friday, October 28th. at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:00 a.m. earlier that day. There is no cost to attend either performance, and the events are open to the public.

