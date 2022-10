WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Over the weekend, 14-year-old Zaley Blocklinger was killed in a car accident around 2:30 AM on Saturday. When news of the situation broke, the Walla Walla High School announced they had activated its crisis response plan, for students to have a safe place on campus to grieve the loss or talk to a professional if needed....

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO