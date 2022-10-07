About a year ago, Sturgeon Moritz attended the first Dane County High School Climate Action Conference. “It just blew my mind how cool all this stuff was and all the other folks who are doing this stuff, they were so neat,” Moritz recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to join the squad,’ and then here I am a year later on the planning committee for it, which is super cool.”

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO