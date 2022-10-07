Read full article on original website
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson won’t run for third term
Mayor of Fitchburg Aaron Richardson announced Monday he will not seek another term this spring after three years in the role, regardless of the outcome of the state treasurer race in which he is the Democratic nominee. Richardson was elected mayor of Fitchburg in 2019 after serving on the City...
State Debate: BadgerCare expansion, Barnes' peanut butter ad, flat income tax all get aired today
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan points out that there is bipartisan support for expanding BadgerCare. He writes that a recent poll by the American Cancer Society showed that 70% of Wisconsin voters would like to see the Medicaid coverage expanded in the state. He adds that GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has been silent on the issue.
Tony Evers doubles down on opposition to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday doubled down on his opposition to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, saying he would not sign legislation updating the law to include exceptions for victims of sexual assault or incest, and instead insisted the law needs to be repealed. “I believe women do have the...
Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces $381.9 million operating budget
In addition to the city’s capital budget, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her $381.9 million operating budget for 2023 on Tuesday, focusing on public safety, public health and youth investments. The operating budget funds various services, programs and staff positions, appropriating funds to city agencies to pay for salaries,...
Report: Increased state funding for special education would help all
A new report highlights how Wisconsin’s state funding for special education shortchanges school districts. According to the Education Law Center’s report, released Tuesday, districts around the state cover a total of $1.25 billion in special education costs beyond the 30% of costs the state reimburses. That money most often comes from the general fund.
Opinion | Stimulus checks needed in Wisconsin to combat high cost of living
As a born and raised Wisconsinite, I’m not afraid of hard work. I’ve owned my own business since the early 80s maintaining and installing electrical equipment and have dedicated my career to working for myself and watching my business grow. After a lifetime of work, I always imagined...
Wisconsin partnered with bosses to pay workers’ child care. Can it last?
Alesha Rodriguez is getting a year of free child care for her 3-year-old son, thanks to a partnership between the state government and her employer, Fitchburg Farms garden center. She’s one of hundreds of workers across the state who have qualified for the Department of Children and Families’ Partner Up!...
UW-Madison brings in largest, most diverse freshman class in history
This year the University of Wisconsin-Madison is ushering in the largest and most racially diverse freshman class in the institution’s history, breaking records for the second consecutive year. The university announced Monday 8,628 freshmen are enrolled this fall, compared to last year’s 8,465 freshmen. Despite the university offering nearly...
MATC students celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Like many students of color, Madison College student Ben Schneider grew up assimilating to white culture. At a discussion panel at the school on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, Schneider talked about the importance of having spaces where students can be themselves. Schneider, the vice chair of the Native American...
Dane County youth climate change conference planned for Nov. 12
About a year ago, Sturgeon Moritz attended the first Dane County High School Climate Action Conference. “It just blew my mind how cool all this stuff was and all the other folks who are doing this stuff, they were so neat,” Moritz recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to join the squad,’ and then here I am a year later on the planning committee for it, which is super cool.”
UW-Madison installs naloxone kits to curb opioid, fentanyl overdoses
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will now see overdose rescue boxes in residence and dining halls on campus, University Health Services announced Monday. The kits installed last week are part of a larger UW System effort to prevent opioid overdoses. Last November, UW Oshkosh became one of the first campuses in Wisconsin to equip residence halls with boxes of naloxone nasal spray, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
MMSD expands neurodiversity pilot program
The Madison Metropolitan School District is expanding a pilot program that aims to help staff understand how to work with a range of learners in their classrooms. The Program for Inclusion and Neurodiversity Education, or PINE, was first brought to Franklin and Randall elementary schools last year for $20,000. In August, the School Board approved an additional $85,000 to add three more schools: Hamilton and Spring Harbor middle schools and West High School.
Wisconsin officials say Flex Lanes improve Beltline travel time, warn against speeding
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact. Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
Review: Dance Wisconsin’s 'Resilience' has talent, needs risk
"Resilience," named in recognition of the 45 years Dance Wisconsin has been in operation (a feat for any nonprofit dance organization), is an evening of 10 pieces by 10 choreographers. Set on a cast of predominantly young women and girls, there was no shortage of talent nor passion. Choreographically, however, few boundaries were pushed.
Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter
A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
