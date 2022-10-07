ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth man charged with shooting victim in groin

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth.

West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his groin area. Deputies say he was taken to a nearby medical center where medics got him stable enough to transfer to a Columbus area trauma center.

The PPD says the victim was still listed in critical condition this morning, Friday, Oct. 7.

Police say the suspect, identified as Claude V. Campbell, 56, of Portsmouth, was on the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with any information in the investigation is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.

