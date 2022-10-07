ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WRAL News

German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties

BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
EUROPE
WRAL News

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

BERLIN — German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

BERLIN — A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
MILITARY
WRAL News

UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil

LONDON — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial strategy...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
EUROPE
WRAL News

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WRAL News

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

LYMAN, Ukraine — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman. It was part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of...
MILITARY
WRAL News

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. "We got the news that we can finally come....
TRAVEL
WRAL News

Books on empire, migrant crisis up for Baillie Gifford prize

LONDON — Books about Britain’s imperial past and the human face of the present-day refugee crisis are among the finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize. The shortlist announced Monday includes Harvard professor Caroline Elkins’ hard-hitting “Legacy of Violence: A History of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL News

