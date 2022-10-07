Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...

