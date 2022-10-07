ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend

Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
SHANIKO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kpic

DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation

BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarm#Counterfeit#Bike#Fire Department#Battery Charger#Accident#Bend Fire Rescue
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO: Murder investigation in east Bend after 70-year-old man dies

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on Bend’s eastside as a murder. The investigation into the death of the Bend man is happening in the 2100 block of Los Serranos Drive. That road is just south of the intersection of Butler Market Road and Hamby Road.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect

Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
travelawaits.com

This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World

Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

First responder job fair draws a crowd

Police cars, fire trucks, and a medical helicopter descended on Riverbend Park in Bend Saturday. Not for an emergency call, but for a job fair. Ten agencies were on hand to explain their role in the community and answer questions from prospective job candidates. The event drew plenty of families...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat

Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
REDMOND, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy