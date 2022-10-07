Read full article on original website
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Murder investigation in east Bend after 70-year-old man dies
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on Bend’s eastside as a murder. The investigation into the death of the Bend man is happening in the 2100 block of Los Serranos Drive. That road is just south of the intersection of Butler Market Road and Hamby Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect
Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway reopening Saturday, but some closure areas stay put
The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway. The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.
travelawaits.com
This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World
Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
centraloregondaily.com
First responder job fair draws a crowd
Police cars, fire trucks, and a medical helicopter descended on Riverbend Park in Bend Saturday. Not for an emergency call, but for a job fair. Ten agencies were on hand to explain their role in the community and answer questions from prospective job candidates. The event drew plenty of families...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat
Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
KVAL
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
