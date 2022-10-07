ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

New tropical depression could form soon, NHC says

A tropical disturbance is becoming more organized as it moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said.
TAMPA, FL
City
University, FL
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
TAMPA, FL
Person
Ian Reed
995qyk.com

Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.

2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
TAMPA, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stops Palm River house fire

TAMPA, FLA - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working fire Monday afternoon on Lancelot Loop in Tampa. Multiple calls came into our Emergency Dispatch Center at around 5:30 Monday from neighbors reporting a residence on fire with electricity flickering in the house. Engine 1 was the first unit on the scene, confirming a working fire coming from the rear of the building. Crews quickly pulled a hose line to the back corner of the residence and knocked the fire down.
TAMPA, FL
Media TV

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Downed Power Line Sparks Blaze At A Tampa Home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working fire Monday afternoon on Lancelot Loop in Tampa. “Multiple calls came into our Emergency Dispatch Center at around 5:30 Monday from neighbors reporting a residence on fire with electricity flickering in the house,”
TAMPA, FL

