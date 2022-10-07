ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
2news.com

Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near South Lake Tahoe

California Highway Patrol are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near South Lake Tahoe Monday night. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, a male motorcyclist was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on SR-4 eastbound, west of Upper Cascade Creek at an unknown speed. The motorcyclist...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Awarded Multiple Safety Grants

The Reno Police Department received grants that will help them keep our roads safe. Funding from this grant will enhance the department's ability to provide high visibility DUI saturation enforcement.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno

Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

One treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Sparks

The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Spanish Oak Apartments. The first engine arrived at around 11:38 a.m. to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. The fire was quickly extinguished and kept to the room of origin. One male was treated...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.

Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
2news.com

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

The Sparks City Attorney’s Office has announced that Jonathan Gomez-Gomez has been convicted of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense. On the morning November 15, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Sparks related to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought

CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Missing Fernley man found dead

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash

Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
SPARKS, NV

