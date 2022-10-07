Read full article on original website
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
2news.com
Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
2news.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near South Lake Tahoe Monday night. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, a male motorcyclist was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on SR-4 eastbound, west of Upper Cascade Creek at an unknown speed. The motorcyclist...
2news.com
Sparks Police Looking For Residential Burglary Suspects
Sparks Police need your help finding two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of stuff from a home. Police say that surveillance cameras captured what appeared to be two white male adults entering the home.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down apartment fire off El Ranch Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Sparks apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 1855 El Rancho Drive just before noon on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire broke...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
2news.com
Reno Police Awarded Multiple Safety Grants
The Reno Police Department received grants that will help them keep our roads safe. Funding from this grant will enhance the department's ability to provide high visibility DUI saturation enforcement.
2news.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
2news.com
Placer County Deputy Makes Arrest after Suspect Reaches for Fake Firearm
The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) detained and arrested a 37-year-old from Kings Beach during a traffic stop in September. On September 26, 2022, a deputy with PCSO conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market. The deputy contacted the driver who shortly after began to reach for an item or the floorboard.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
2news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Sparks
The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Spanish Oak Apartments. The first engine arrived at around 11:38 a.m. to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. The fire was quickly extinguished and kept to the room of origin. One male was treated...
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
2news.com
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
The Sparks City Attorney’s Office has announced that Jonathan Gomez-Gomez has been convicted of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense. On the morning November 15, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Sparks related to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon...
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
fernleyreporter.com
Missing Fernley man found dead
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
