A 20-year old animated ‘Kingdom Hearts’ pilot has surfaced online and the nostalgia is palpable
While Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that gamers have cherished for more than two decades, the series is yet to receive a proper episodic adaption — but it seems that it was once planned, and now you can see it for yourself. In a post to YouTube, director, writer,...
A hopeless fantasy that’s horrifying in the wrong way stains the snow with blood on Netflix
Disney would rather you forgot all about it, but there was a time roughly a decade or so ago when every major Hollywood studio got in on the revisionist fairytale act, which gifted us such forgettable titles as Snow White and the Huntsman, Mirror Mirror, Immortals, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Red Riding Hood – perhaps the worst offender of them all.
Streaming saints riled up by a found footage fiasco with one of the worst endings in history
William Brent Bell has become a reliable presence in horror, having helmed both installments of The Boy franchise, Separation, and Orphan: First Kill, but hopefully he never helms anything as offensively awful as The Devil Inside ever again. Even though the found footage flick was a commercial success on a...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans get called out for turning their backs on a former fan favorite
There is no middle ground when it comes to Westerosi politics. House of the Dragon has once thrust audiences into the grimdark reality of constant backstabbing and court intrigue, so it’s no wonder many are finding it rather peculiar how we’ve grown to hate a certain fan-favorite character with such a bristling passion in the matter of three episodes.
Daemon is back being everyone’s favorite in these 10 ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight memes
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. It seems that every week fans have one particular thing to praise about House of the Dragon. This week that is the decisions of the Targaryen Prince Daemon (Matt Smith.) Since episode one, fans have been able to...
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fans wonder whether it’s illegal to be a Sith Lord and the best episode of the CG shows gets some love
Any Star Wars fan worth their salt is hyped up for the sixth episode of Andor, which drops in just a few hours. This will finally pop the cork on the big heist that’s been planned for the last few weeks and we’re quietly optimistic that the long build-up will have been worth it. So far Lucasfilm has played its cards close to its chest on what’ll happen in the second half of the first season, though it seems that episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be standalone stories, with episodes 10, 11, and 12 another three-episode arc.
DC fans are done waiting and need to see these characters in live-action ASAP
DC Comics’ collection of live-action endeavors just might be the frontrunner for the most under-utilized cast of characters at one’s disposal; we’ve gotten more Batman and Superman films than we can shake a chunk of kryptonite at, and it doesn’t help that the likes of Warner Bros. and The CW have been feeling particularly axe-happy of late. e.g. Batgirl, Legends of Tomorrow, among others.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
An remarkably soulless actioner that wasted a raft of A-list talent comes out of the shadows on Netflix
In theory, gathering together a top team of talent on either side of the camera should be more than enough to elevate even the flimsiest or formulaic projects above mediocrity by sheer strength of will alone, but that was far from the case when it came to 2017’s insipid action thriller Unlocked.
‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ beats out ‘Spy X Family’, ‘Chainsaw Man’, and more to top the streaming charts
In a week that has been massive for anime fans one of the season’s newest and most highly-anticipated shows has risen to the number one spot on the MyAnimeList rankings and it’s got an iconic Shonen flavor to it. Bleach is back with the sequel series Thousand-Year Blood...
Elvira star reflects on the legacy of being a queer horror icon
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson has been a horror icon for 40 years. 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Peterson’s coming out in her memoir Yours Cruelly, making her a queer icon as well. Peterson discussed both of these legacies with Indiewire. At age...
An iconic movie villain scores the last laugh by getting a statue in the same town as their arch-nemesis
Having a statue erected in your honor is one thing, but having a pair of plinths put up celebrating a double-act of iconic characters is an accolade that very few people have been afforded. Of course, Sylvester Stallone is no mere mortal – with the action icon and Hollywood legend having witnessed both Rocky Balboa and John Rambo be immortalized forevermore.
An underrated horror gem comes highly recommended right before spooky season kicks into high gear
‘Tis the season… to watch horror movies. One of the best things about October (besides the cool weather) is the plethora of spooky movies coming out around this time, or the rediscovering of older ones. Over on the subreddit r/horror, users singled out a 2019 movie that’s being called...
Adam Sandler confirms new movie with ‘Uncut Gems’ directors so prepare for even more anxiety attacks
The renaissance of Adam Sandler is continuing, with the comedian confirming a new collaboration on its way with Uncut Gems directors the Safdie brothers. The change in public perception of Sandler owes much to his reinvention as a dramatic actor for 2018’s Uncut Gems. An incredibly tense watch and deeply unpredictable flick, audiences can now expect the levels of chaos to be dialed up to eleven very soon following Sandler’s confirmation of a new film with the Safdie brothers.
