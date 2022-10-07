Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
captimes.com
UW-Madison brings in largest, most diverse freshman class in history
This year the University of Wisconsin-Madison is ushering in the largest and most racially diverse freshman class in the institution’s history, breaking records for the second consecutive year. The university announced Monday 8,628 freshmen are enrolled this fall, compared to last year’s 8,465 freshmen. Despite the university offering nearly...
captimes.com
Madison’s Mighty Peace Coffee brews up cups of social justice
Most Madison residents have probably never heard of Mighty Peace Coffee. But tucked away in an office hidden behind a parking lot on Williamson Street, Mighty Peace’s resident power couple — CEO Liza Elena Pitsirilos and president JD Stier — are plotting a coffee revolution. Mighty Peace...
captimes.com
Dane County youth climate change conference planned for Nov. 12
About a year ago, Sturgeon Moritz attended the first Dane County High School Climate Action Conference. “It just blew my mind how cool all this stuff was and all the other folks who are doing this stuff, they were so neat,” Moritz recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to join the squad,’ and then here I am a year later on the planning committee for it, which is super cool.”
captimes.com
UW-Madison installs naloxone kits to curb opioid, fentanyl overdoses
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will now see overdose rescue boxes in residence and dining halls on campus, University Health Services announced Monday. The kits installed last week are part of a larger UW System effort to prevent opioid overdoses. Last November, UW Oshkosh became one of the first campuses in Wisconsin to equip residence halls with boxes of naloxone nasal spray, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
captimes.com
Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces $381.9 million operating budget
In addition to the city’s capital budget, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her $381.9 million operating budget for 2023 on Tuesday, focusing on public safety, public health and youth investments. The operating budget funds various services, programs and staff positions, appropriating funds to city agencies to pay for salaries,...
captimes.com
Wisconsin partnered with bosses to pay workers’ child care. Can it last?
Alesha Rodriguez is getting a year of free child care for her 3-year-old son, thanks to a partnership between the state government and her employer, Fitchburg Farms garden center. She’s one of hundreds of workers across the state who have qualified for the Department of Children and Families’ Partner Up!...
captimes.com
MATC students celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Like many students of color, Madison College student Ben Schneider grew up assimilating to white culture. At a discussion panel at the school on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, Schneider talked about the importance of having spaces where students can be themselves. Schneider, the vice chair of the Native American...
captimes.com
Wisconsin officials say Flex Lanes improve Beltline travel time, warn against speeding
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact. Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
captimes.com
MMSD expands neurodiversity pilot program
The Madison Metropolitan School District is expanding a pilot program that aims to help staff understand how to work with a range of learners in their classrooms. The Program for Inclusion and Neurodiversity Education, or PINE, was first brought to Franklin and Randall elementary schools last year for $20,000. In August, the School Board approved an additional $85,000 to add three more schools: Hamilton and Spring Harbor middle schools and West High School.
captimes.com
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson won’t run for third term
Mayor of Fitchburg Aaron Richardson announced Monday he will not seek another term this spring after three years in the role, regardless of the outcome of the state treasurer race in which he is the Democratic nominee. Richardson was elected mayor of Fitchburg in 2019 after serving on the City...
captimes.com
Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter
A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
captimes.com
Letter | Don't defund police; fix them
Dear Editor: Defunding the police will not change the current culture. What is needed is psychological pre-screening to prevent anyone from becoming a police officer who is in it to exert power over others or has racist beliefs. Everyone needs to be treated the same. Another problem is a tendency...
