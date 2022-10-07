NEW YORK — If you have a New York State license plate that is peeling, you can exchange it free of charge. “We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.”

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO