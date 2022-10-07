ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Poverty Reduction#Economic Policy#Yorkers#Children S Defense Fund#Candace Cabral Community#Advocacy President
2 On Your Side

New gun laws lead to questions about historical reenactments

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — New York's new gun laws have created an "unintended consequence" that operators of state historic sites say could open up reenactors to a Class E felony. Under the new laws, state parks like Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown are one of a number of new "sensitive locations" where public firearm possession is prohibited.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
2 On Your Side

Is your license plate peeling? NYS will fix it for free

NEW YORK — If you have a New York State license plate that is peeling, you can exchange it free of charge. “We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.”
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

Federal judge halts key parts of NY's gun law

NEW YORK — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused...
CONGRESS & COURTS
2 On Your Side

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli...
PUBLIC SAFETY
2 On Your Side

WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NY DEC lifts drought watch for parts of WNY, Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update on drought conditions this weekend, and there's good news for Western New York. The state's Drought Management Task Force said 34 counties returned from a drought watch to normal designations. Of those, six are in the Western New York region.
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy