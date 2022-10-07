Read full article on original website
Sen. Schumer suggests more federal funding to combat fatal fentanyl in drugs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County leaders say 150 people here have died from opioid overdoses this year. And now there is a plan to get more help from Washington to deal with the fentanyl that is linked to many of those deaths. That initiative was launched by US Senator...
11 fallen firefighters across New York honored, including one from WNY
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul honored 11 fallen firefighters during the 25th annual NYS Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Albany Tuesday. Among those honored was Getzville Firefighter Irving A. Isenberg. Isenberg was a longtime firefighter and former chief for Getzville. He was only 55-years-old when he...
Mixed reviews over proposed NY bill to swap Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the last few years, Columbus Day has been a day that has been met with some serious resistance on whether it should be celebrated or not, sparking debates nationwide about the future of the federal holiday. Now New York lawmakers are proposing some significant changes...
How Long Island Shooting Could Impact Lee Zeldin’s Gubernatorial Campaign
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Less than a week after speaking at the Cheektowaga Police Department about violent crime and bail reform, Lee Zeldin stood outside of his house Sunday night with his family in outrage after a bullet landed 30 feet from his twin teenage daughters at their Long Island home.
New gun laws lead to questions about historical reenactments
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — New York's new gun laws have created an "unintended consequence" that operators of state historic sites say could open up reenactors to a Class E felony. Under the new laws, state parks like Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown are one of a number of new "sensitive locations" where public firearm possession is prohibited.
City of Tonawanda receives New York State funding to boost safety
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is getting nearly $200,000 in New York State funding to pay for three new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a second school resource officer. The money was secured by Assemblyman Bill Conrad. Outdated radio and 911 recording equipment...
Roswell Park's new mobile lung cancer screening unit hits the road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York now has a new weapon in the fight against cancer. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's new mobile lung cancer screening unit is the first of its kind of New York State, aimed at helping to fight, detect, and even prevent the disease. "Eddy"...
Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
GiGi's Playhouse awarded state grant For Down Syndrome Awareness Month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse is an organization whose purpose is to change the way the world views down syndrome. GiGi’s is a place where free education is offered, along with "therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community, through a replicable playhouse model."
Is your license plate peeling? NYS will fix it for free
NEW YORK — If you have a New York State license plate that is peeling, you can exchange it free of charge. “We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.”
Federal judge halts key parts of NY's gun law
NEW YORK — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused...
NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli...
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
NY Fed Reserve Bank president talks inflation, Western New York's regional economy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marked was another down day on Wall Street as investors fear that the latest report of strong hiring by employers could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively to cool down the economy and inflation. They worry that, in turn, could trigger...
NY DEC lifts drought watch for parts of WNY, Upstate NY
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update on drought conditions this weekend, and there's good news for Western New York. The state's Drought Management Task Force said 34 counties returned from a drought watch to normal designations. Of those, six are in the Western New York region.
Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
Lake Erie is in poor condition says report, but it's not too late to fix it says Waterkeeper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent report about the overall condition of the Great Lakes assessed Lake Erie in a pretty blunt way. The report, issued in July, identified Lake Erie in the worst condition of the five Great Lakes. "Lake Erie is almost as bad as it gets, "...
Western New Yorkers among those helping Floridians pick up pieces after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marialana Buscaglia is originally from Tonawanda and just moved to Fort Myers two months ago. She doesn't just see how her Florida community has changed after a Category 4 hurricane ripped through, she also hears it. "Everyday, nonstop. What I'm hearing now: army helicopters, rescue...
