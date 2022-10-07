Read full article on original website
No, Louisville Doesn't Have a Quarterback Controversy... Yet
After a great performance against Virginia, many Cardinals fans are already calling for backup quarterback Brock Domann to unseat Malik Cunningham as the starter.
Transcript: Jeff Walz, Louisville WBB Players at 2022 ACC Tipoff
Take a look at what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Olivia Cochran, guard Mykasa Robinson and guard Hailey Van Lith had to say at the ACC Basketball Tipoff:
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg sits down with Spectrum News 1
LOUISVILLE — Louisville will have a new mayor in 2023. That’s because incumbent Greg Fischer is term-limited from running again after 12 years in office. Local businessman Craig Greenberg beat seven challengers to win the Democratic Mayoral primary in May and will run against Republican Bill Dieruf in November.
wdrb.com
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
wdrb.com
Scott Davenport honored with 'Scotty's Iroquois' banner at Iroquois High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport was surprised by his high school with a special honor. Iroquois High School unveiled a banner that faces Taylor Boulevard that reads "Scotty's Iroquois" on Monday morning. The Bellarmine University men's basketball head coach graduated from Iroquois in 1974. He returned to the school...
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
wdrb.com
Blind pilot flying across the country lands at Bowman Field in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss. The 21-year-old...
wdrb.com
Radial hiring 3,000 workers in Louisville, Shepherdsville ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial, a company that provides order management for retailers, hopes to hire more than 3,000 workers in Kentucky ahead of the holiday season. Radial has two fulfillment centers on Trade Port Drive, which is near Greenbelt Highway. They also have a facility on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville.
Kentucky Midterm Election Guide 2022; Here's what you need to know
Some of the big items on this year's ballot include deciding the fate of abortion rights in Kentucky and electing the next mayor of Louisville. Election Day is fasting approaching in the Bluegrass state and Kentuckians will soon be asked to cast their ballots. This year's 2022 General Midterm Election...
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
wdrb.com
Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
wdrb.com
Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
