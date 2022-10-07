ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wildcats Today

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.  Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:  Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Adam Rittenberg
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Espn#Uva#Concussion#American Football#Cardinals
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
wdrb.com

Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
LOUISVILLE, KY

