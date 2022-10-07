On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.

HIP HOP ・ 8 HOURS AGO