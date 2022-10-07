Read full article on original website
Celebrate Cardi B’s 30th With A Throwback: Stream “Lick” Featuring Offset
Cardi B celebrates another trip around the Sun today (October 11), but it’s not just any birthday for the mother of two – it’s her 30th, which marks a major moment in life for a woman, especially one who’s achieved as much as the rap diva has managed to throughout her illustrious career.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Pose In An Elevator Together For Her Latest IG Photo Dump
Queen B reportedly wore over $200K in Tiffany & Co. jewels for the party the photos were snapped at. It’s been over two months since Beyoncé dropped off her long-awaited RENAISSANCE album, but even now, she’s not quite done celebrating the project’s massive success. On Saturday...
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split
Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Lil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns. Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Philly Fans Say City Girls Walked Off Stage Mid-Performance
Neither JT not Yung Miami have said why they left so abruptly. The City Girls, consisting of JT and Yung Miami, have become one of the most prevalent female rap groups of all time. Their popularity may have started in 2018, but they’ve made tremendous progress since then, working with top artists and climbing charts with every release.
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim
Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Fabolous Participates In Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Remix Challenge
In June of this year, Diddy and Bryson Tiller dropped their joint single “Gotta Move On.” The three-minute record featured a soothing beat accompanied by many drum beats. It fell into the category of R&B– a genre that Diddy is working his hardest to save. “I feel...
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
T.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap Albums
On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Go On Second Date As Kim K Hires More Security For Their Kids
Kanye and the 24-year-old Brazilian-born model hit up a Hollywood movie theatre to watch “Triangle of Sadness” on Sunday night. Now that he’s sure to be spending less time on social media – for the foreseeable future, anyway – Kanye West has more time to invest in his love life, which has seemingly been heating up with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú as of late.
Mike Dean Seems To Call Out Kanye West
Mike Dean took to Twitter to voice his frustration. Kanye West has been on another tirade recently, and it looks as though he’s making more enemies than ever. Ye’s comments and actions the past few days, from wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to spewing antisemitic screeds, seem intent on offending as many people as possible.
Halle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: “Love You Forever”
“The Little Mermaid” starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day. DDG has been doing a ton of celebrating lately. From the arrival of his sophomore album, It’s Not Me It’s You (as well as the deluxe cut), featuring artists like Coi Leray, Gunna, NLE Choppa, Lakeyah, and Offset to his 25th birthday, the Michigan-born recording artist is on a serious roll this fall.
Pusha T Reflects On Working With Kanye On “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”
He called it “very trial and error” while also discussing rappers feeling like they “age out” of the game. And just like that, 2022 is quickly speeding toward its end and entertainers are already gearing up for award season. The 2023 rollout of trophy-bestowing ceremonies are upon us as the Grammys will soon engage in the first round of its voting process. As far as Rap is concerned, Hip Hop artists are vying for inclusion, and it has widely been speculated that Pusha T might earn himself a win next year.
