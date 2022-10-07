Read full article on original website
UAS service event collects 2 tons of Seaweed for local community gardens
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Students at the University of Alaska Southeast have been collecting seaweed for local gardens as part of an educational effort to learn about mariculture. Fifteen students from the University of Alaska Southeast enrolled in Term Assistant Professor JoMarie Alba's Experiential Learning: Ecology of Southeast Alaska course...
Commissioner Sande speaks at Juneau chamber
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Sande spoke at a Juneau chamber luncheon, and provided an update on the activities of the department. Sande spoke to professional and business licensing in the state, and said that in 2021 94,063 professional licenses in the state were recorded, a 9.67% increase. For business licenses, there were 91,114 in the state in 2021, an increase of 16.4% over 2020.
NOTN 10-8 AM
The Juneau Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Saturday evening, the theme was the celebration of mining, “all that glitters.”. A fundraiser was held Saturday to raise money for the Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska's Mobile Mammogram program. Katie Ringsmuth, Mug Up, project leader and Alaska's state...
Kootznoowoo, Forest Service partner to develop Hydroelectric Project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In September, the USDA Forest Service and Kootznoowoo, Incorporated announced a cooperative effort to continue the development of the Angoon Hydroelectric Project. The project plans to supply all power needs for the city of Angoon. By meeting the community’s power needs, the hydroelectric project will relegate...
State Troopers investigating improper moose hunt activity in Mat-su
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities in Alaska are investigating a moose hunt that took place last month, which allegedly used a bulldozer on public land to recover a truck. September 21, at 5:45 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were contacted by multiple complainants regarding possible moose hunting violations in the Matanuska Valley.
Juneau Chamber of Commerce announces awards at annual dinner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner Saturday evening, the theme was “All That Glitters,” a celebration of mining. Announced were the awardees of the chamber's awards, recognizing Juneau residents for their contributions to the community. The dinner had been cancelled in previous years due to the pandemic.
Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
Juneau City Museum announces fall solo exhibit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several exhibits are on display at the city museum in Juneau in October, and as the museum shifts to the fall season, a new solo artist exhibit was announced in a fall update. Beginning October 22, the Murray Gallery will be closed while the "Portrait of...
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
Juneau Symphony returns for 60th full season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Charolette Truitt and Christopher Koch joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about Juneau Symphony's upcoming 60th season. Juneau Symphony was founded in 1962 by a high school music teacher and his wife. Charolette Truitt, Executive Director of Juneau Symphony gave an overview of this season...
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Southeast Monday afternoon, located 50 miles north of Juneau. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake occurred at 3:48 pm Monday. It was recorded as a magnitude of 3.9. The closest city was Haines, which was 36 miles southeast...
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel in Chatham Strait
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 77-year-old male from a vessel in Chatham Strait Thursday. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient from the 59-foot fishing vessel, Predator, and safely transported him to a waiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka to receive further medical attention.
National Weather Service issues flood watch for northern panhandle
It’s going to be extra wet in Juneau for the next few days. Forecasters say moderate to heavy rainfall will inundate the region starting from Wednesday through the weekend. They expect up to 5 inches of rain and winds with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Pete...
Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
