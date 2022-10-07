Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes sit at perfect 6-0 heading into bye week
Ohio State football schedule: Week 7 – Ohio State Bye week The Ohio State Buckeyes are on their bye week.
College Football News
James Madison vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview
James Madison vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: James Madison (4-0), Arkansas State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State
Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
Oklahoma State player smartly exploits NCAA fair catch rule to ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
College Football News
Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia Southern vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Georgia Southern (3-2), Georgia State (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News
College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6
Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 6 of the college football season?. We went a weekend without any head coaches getting fired. Even crazier, the teams that got rid of their former head coaches over the first half of the year – Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nebraska – all won on Saturday.
College Football News
College Football Roundup Week 6: Overrated, Underrated, What It All Means
College football Week 6 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated aspects to the weekend, and what it all means. – CFP might be wide open What It All Means, Week 6. Winners & Losers From Week 6. Winner: Interim head coaches. Mike Sanford’s...
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7
The early college football lines and odds for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. It’s another great week of huge games coming up. What are the Week 7 lines, and what should they be?. Here’s my guess at what the early lines will be...
College Football News
College Football Rankings By Conference: How Good Teams Are In Each League, Week 6
Where do all the college football teams rank in each conference? After Week 6, here’s how they all stack up. CFN College Football Rankings By Conference: Week 6. ACC | American Athletic | Big 12 | Big Ten | C-USA Independent | MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 |...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State three and out halftime takeaways
Ohio State is having its way on offense against Michigan State on the road Saturday. The Buckeyes have yet to punt, and the only negative thing to really point to is a pick-six quarterback C.J. Stroud gave up in the first quarter. Besides that, Ohio State has scored touchdowns on...
College Football News
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Toledo vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Toledo (3-2), Northern Illinois (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
College Football News
Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview
Ohio vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Ohio (2-3), Akron (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Zips are playing better. The coaching under Joe Moorhead has been stronger than it’s been in years, and it’s showing...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
College Football News
Miami University vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview
Miami University vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Miami University (2-3), Kent State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News
Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Eastern Michigan (3-2), Western Michigan (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
NFL picks Week 5: Winners, against the spread, over/under picks
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season started out with a dud of a game Thursday night between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts got the upset win in overtime in a game that stayed Under the projected point total. There are still no teams on their...
NFL・
College Football News
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview
Buffalo vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Buffalo (2-3), Bowling Green (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
