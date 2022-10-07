ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
College Football News

James Madison vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

James Madison vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: James Madison (4-0), Arkansas State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
On3.com

Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State

Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
College Football News

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Georgia Southern (3-2), Georgia State (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6

Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 6 of the college football season?. We went a weekend without any head coaches getting fired. Even crazier, the teams that got rid of their former head coaches over the first half of the year – Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nebraska – all won on Saturday.
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7

The early college football lines and odds for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. It’s another great week of huge games coming up. What are the Week 7 lines, and what should they be?. Here’s my guess at what the early lines will be...
College Football News

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Toledo (3-2), Northern Illinois (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
College Football News

Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Ohio (2-3), Akron (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Zips are playing better. The coaching under Joe Moorhead has been stronger than it’s been in years, and it’s showing...
College Football News

Miami University vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Miami University (2-3), Kent State (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Eastern Michigan (3-2), Western Michigan (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
College Football News

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Buffalo (2-3), Bowling Green (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
