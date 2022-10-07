CIRCLEVILLE – The Eyes of Freedom reached out to the community after fundraising for the free traveling event struggled. Since 2014 The Eyes of Freedom has brought its exhibit to the Circleville Pumpkin show through the hands of dedicated Navy Veteran Terry Slone who passed away in 2021, but the organization promised the family that they would attempt to continue the memorial at the Pumpkin show. The event and the program are a non/profit that relies on donations to keep the memorial moving around the country.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO