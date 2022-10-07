Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
The Eyes of Freedom Returns to Circleville Pumpkin Show after Local Support
CIRCLEVILLE – The Eyes of Freedom reached out to the community after fundraising for the free traveling event struggled. Since 2014 The Eyes of Freedom has brought its exhibit to the Circleville Pumpkin show through the hands of dedicated Navy Veteran Terry Slone who passed away in 2021, but the organization promised the family that they would attempt to continue the memorial at the Pumpkin show. The event and the program are a non/profit that relies on donations to keep the memorial moving around the country.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
