North Bend, OR

KCBY

Dry weather prompts increased fire restrictions for south coast

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger level along the south coast due to dry weather and fuel conditions. A Level II (2) industrial closure and Moderate public regulated use closure will take effect on Tuesday, October 11. The industrial Level II...
KCBY

Coos Bay proclamation part of path toward healing for Natives

COOS BAY, Ore. — Monday, the city of Coos Bay officially recognizes the original people of its land. Tribal members recognize the step as paving the path toward healing. It's never too late to heal. That's what one Coquille tribal member says as the City of Coos Bay officially honors Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time.
