Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Dry weather prompts increased fire restrictions for south coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger level along the south coast due to dry weather and fuel conditions. A Level II (2) industrial closure and Moderate public regulated use closure will take effect on Tuesday, October 11. The industrial Level II...
KCBY
Bonnie Ell-Department of Human Services Child Welfare-Coos & Curry Counties
Bonnie Ell discusses 2 upcoming events. Kaffe 101 is hosting "Exploring the Foster Family" on 10/18 from 6-7 p.m. The Coos and Curry County Foster Parent Association is hosting on Saturday on 11/5 from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, "Pastabilities," a Free event. Donations accepted.
KCBY
Help support South Coast Hospice patients, families at Art on the Bay Art and Wine Auction
COOS BAY, Ore. — Whether an art lover or music fan, treasures for home collections can be found at the Art on the Bay Art and Wine auction in Coos Bay. It's happening Saturday at the Bristol Event Center to raise funds for South Coast Hospice end of life patients who have limited or no insurance coverage.
KCBY
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Coos Bay proclamation part of path toward healing for Natives
COOS BAY, Ore. — Monday, the city of Coos Bay officially recognizes the original people of its land. Tribal members recognize the step as paving the path toward healing. It's never too late to heal. That's what one Coquille tribal member says as the City of Coos Bay officially honors Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time.
KCBY
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Comments / 0