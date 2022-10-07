ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa seeing outside specialists while out with concussion, won't travel with team to Jets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vN0R0_0iQPFTwS00

Tua Tagovailoa will not be on the sidelines this weekend at MetLife stadium.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that his quarterback is still in concussion protocol and will not be traveling with the team to New York for their game against the Jets.

He is "diligently going through the process” after his scary concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has started seeing “several outside specialists.”

"We'll just take it from there, but happy that he's, you know, you get to see him every day," McDaniel said, .

"It's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'What up, beast?' which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but we'll just take it day by day from there."

It’s not clear when Tagovailoa will return to the field for the Dolphins, though McDaniel said they do not plan to put him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in his absence.

in their loss to the Bengals last week after being sacked. His helmet hit the ground, and he remained down for several minutes with his fingers locked in what before he was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.

He was later released and flew home with the team that night to Miami, and has been in concussion protocol ever since.

That injury came a week after he against the Buffalo Bills, .

The who examined Tagovailoa against the Bills, and sparked a . At last Sunday alone due to concussion protocols, too.

When Tagovailoa returns is still anybody’s guess. Based on the backlash the Dolphins and the league have received since his injuries, however, it’s safe to assume they won’t be rushing anything.

Until then, it's Bridgewater’s time in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed. The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start

PITTSBURGH — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it’s supposed to work under the salary cap.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle...
DENVER, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. “I don’t believe in perfect play calls,” Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. “You’re playing against coaches that are really good. They’re going to give you something you’re not expecting.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Jets#American Football#Metlife#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings

Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb’s big performance, Josh...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Travel
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Matt Rhule questioned about job security, Baker Mayfield in walking boot after another listless Panthers loss

Expectations for the Carolina Panthers were low this season. Yet they're still one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Following a disastrous 5-12 2021 campaign, the Panthers have somehow looked worse in 2022 amid a 1-4 start. After another listless effort in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he'd spoken with team owner David Tepper about his job security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy