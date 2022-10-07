ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Floyd Price
4d ago

if you have the need for speed you don't have to worry about the police pulling you over. also when did people start shaming people for what they have? I mean really these people invested and now they get to play with their wants.

magnoliareporter.com

It's officially dry in South Arkansas

Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
talkbusiness.net

Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville

The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Outsider.com

Arkansas Allows Hunters to Bag Collared Bears and Deer This Season

The state of Arkansas will allow hunters to bag collared bears and deer throughout this current hunting season. Those hunters who head out to the woods might notice bears and deer having new neckwear this fall. Yet that should not deter anyone out there from legally taking the animal. We get more information about this from AGFC chief of research Cory Gray, who has some comments about this matter.
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR
chainstoreage.com

Walmart pilots reusable containers for home delivery program

Walmart is providing select members of its Walmart+ InHome delivery service with sustainable packaging. The discount giant is partnering with Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, to enable InHome users in the metro areas of Bentonville and Rogers, Ark. to purchase a limited assortment of products in refillable, reusable containers.
ROGERS, AR

