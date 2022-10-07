Read full article on original website
Floyd Price
4d ago
if you have the need for speed you don't have to worry about the police pulling you over. also when did people start shaming people for what they have? I mean really these people invested and now they get to play with their wants.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long
Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives.
magnoliareporter.com
It's officially dry in South Arkansas
Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
KATV
'It's critical:' Arkansas farmer says Mississippi River water levels hurt barges and crops
Jefferson County (KATV) — The low water levels from the Mississippi River are at a dangerous point and officials with the Arkansas Farm Bureau said it's hurting farmers around the state. Tyler Oxner with Arkansas Farm Bureau told KATV that this year has endured a historic drought and the...
MotorTrend Magazine
This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It
Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
talkbusiness.net
Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville
The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
Arkansas marijuana sales sees $800K per day in September
September brought marijuana sales very close to $24 million in Arkansas, the biggest month of the year.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Arkansas Allows Hunters to Bag Collared Bears and Deer This Season
The state of Arkansas will allow hunters to bag collared bears and deer throughout this current hunting season. Those hunters who head out to the woods might notice bears and deer having new neckwear this fall. Yet that should not deter anyone out there from legally taking the animal. We get more information about this from AGFC chief of research Cory Gray, who has some comments about this matter.
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ gives back Northwest Arkansas
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is a non-profit organization that has been established since 2000.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
chainstoreage.com
Walmart pilots reusable containers for home delivery program
Walmart is providing select members of its Walmart+ InHome delivery service with sustainable packaging. The discount giant is partnering with Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, to enable InHome users in the metro areas of Bentonville and Rogers, Ark. to purchase a limited assortment of products in refillable, reusable containers.
