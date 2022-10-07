Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole
Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested after allegedly hitting 10-year-old son
Former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday over allegations striking his 10-year-old son when the pair was together at LaGuardia airport in New York. According to the report from the New York Post, Gordon was expecting to board on a flight to Chicago that evening before...
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season
Charlotte Hornets fans aren’t going to want to hear this update on LaMelo Ball, who sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team’s PR account on Twitter, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is […] The post LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kerr confirms Green returns Friday after Warriors win against Portland, 131-98
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated visiting Portland.James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan...
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner
There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors
Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan […] The post Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week
‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special. Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against...
Banchero scores 16 in home debut, Magic hold off Grizzlies
Paolo Banchero scored 17 points in the No. 1 pick's first home appearance, and the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-105
Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is expected to make a significant impact on the Brooklyn Nets this coming season. However, after being forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, even Nets head coach Steve Nash is keeping his expectations in check — at least in the interim. Coach Nash recently revealed that the Nets […] The post Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love
For some in the hobby, the thought of having a massive personality like Allen Iverson be involved with NBA cards and sneakers is a dream come true. These two kinds of merch are surely enticing and a worthy addition to any collection. This time, though, Panini and Reebok are making this dream a reality with […] The post Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
