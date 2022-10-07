ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

By Jean E. Palmieri
 4 days ago

Noon Goons, the Los Angeles , California-based surf, skate and punk-inspired brand, will open its first brick-and-mortar store in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Called the Noon Goons Factory Store, the 2,500-square-foot space is housed on the fourth floor of the B. Black & Sons building, an historic location where Hollywood fashion and costume designers have purchased wool and suit fabrics for more than 100 years. The building also houses the headquarters of the brand.

“I am especially stoked not only to open my first store but also to have it in the very same building where I launched my brand,” said Noon Goons’ founder Kurt Narmore.

Located at 546 South Los Angeles Street, customers pass street vendors to reach a nondescript door that leads to an elevator that will take them to a custom-built, miniature indoor skate park. “Building this on the fourth floor of a historic building was a total feat to accomplish logistically,” Narmore said.

The store features an open floor plan with 20-gauge steel studs built as walls to display the merchandise, which includes the Noon Goons line as well as complementary brands from up-and-coming designers from the area. The store opening will coincide with the latest drop from the Noon Goons x Vans collaboration. Artwork in the space will be available for sale and rotate every six-to-eight weeks and there will be a garage band set-up with speakers, amps and microphones to provide a visual representation of the music that will be played inside.

Noon Goons is a menswear brand created by Narmore in 2006 and it’s carried at retailers including Dover Street Market, Galeries Lafayette and Ssense.

