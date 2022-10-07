ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Missing mom sought in Athens County

By Jessica Patterson
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdp0w_0iQPFM0b00

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on Oct. 4, 2022. Deputies say Cogar had just been to her mother’s house to drop off her newborn baby.

Authorities say they believe Cogar had been heading toward Lottridge Road in the Tuppers Plains area.

Missing Persons in the Tri-State

Deputies say Cogar is described as standing 5’7″ with sandy brown hair and weighing 180lbs with blue-green eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “forever he is sleeping,” and two nose piercings, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on Cogar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Juvenile Arrested after School Threat

Fairfield – Sheriff in Fairfield County was called to the scene of a local school after threats were made. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date at 13:00 PM information was received by the School Resource Deputy of a threat to the school made via social media. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school to provide additional on-site security.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man attacks couple with a hammer after they refuse to give him money

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are looking for a man who is accused of using a hammer to assault two other people. The incident happened Monday evening on the city’s east side. According to a police report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 700...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotopost.com

Pickaway – A Domestic Disturbance Ends in Arrest with Drugs

PICKAWAY – A intoxicated male was arrested after attempting to move out of his mom’s house last week. According to Pickaway county sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of a possible burglary in process on 10/06/22 when they arrived they found Thomas Eric Griffith, 51 collecting his stuff from his mom’s house on Main street in Williamsport. When the sheriff confronted Griffith the report said that he was high on something and he pulled a knife out of his pocket and stood looking at it, he then left the residence and out into the yard where the Sheriff followed him. He then attempted to leave the residence in his truck and that’s when the Sheriff and two deputies on the scene had to physically remove him from the vehicle to stop him from leaving an investigation. Griffith was placed in handcuffs for resisting or interfering with an investigation.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WTAP

Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
VIENNA, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
BIDWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Acso#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WTAP

Fatal accident victim’s name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Hiding Wanted Woman in Home

Chillicothe – A wanted woman was found after a Chillicothe resident attempted to hide her. On October 7, 2022, an officer assigned to the US Marshals fugitive task force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Beryl Mitchell and Brenda Haddox at 37 Logan St with the fugitive task force and had contact with Robert Pulskamp at 37 Logan St. There, Pulskamp advised officers that Haddox was not inside of the residence but upon searching the residence the wanted fugitives, officers located Haddox in the residence and was arrested for her warrant. Pulskamp was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and was taken to the Ross County Jail.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking Motorcycle Crash in Ross County

Ross – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash where the driver is severely hurt around 2 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Route 772 and Station road. In the report, the driver was said to have a broken leg and other injuries from the fall of the motorcycle.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck, killed in Washington County

RENO — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while crossing Ohio 7 near Sand Hill Road in Reno, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The patrol’s Marietta Post received a call at 9:31 p.m. that a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian on Ohio 7, according to a press release from the post.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy