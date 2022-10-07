Sustainably tinkered Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro offer irresistible photography and battery to back it up through the day

Read full article on original website
Analogue joysticks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 turn the folding smartphone into a Game Boy
The Red Dot Design Concept Award-winning case for the Galaxy Z Flip4 takes the folding phone and turns it into the world’s first gaming foldable. Cleverly designed with joysticks and controls that tuck within each other when folded, this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 accessory still lets you use the phone as is, retaining all its smartphone functionality, albeit with a rather sizeable gaming upgrade!
These Nothing Wireless Headphones are the perfect open-ecosystem alternative to the Apple AirPods Max
If Carl Pei had to aim his guns at his next target, a pair of over-ear smart wireless headphones would probably be the best way to go. What better product for Nothing to reinvent next? The smart wireless headphone space has absolutely been lacking. Sony seems to be the only worthwhile competitor to Apple’s AirPods Max and its relatively lackluster Beats sub-brand. What better time for Nothing to enter and disrupt a market that needs a new iconic product? Heck, with its partnership with Teenage Engineering, the Nothing Head (1) could easily be a runaway success!
Light is a minimalist watch concept that has a bit of 80s TRON charm
Watches were originally invented to be able to tell the time whenever and wherever we are, but they have evolved to become fashion pieces and lifestyle choices over the decades. Even without considering smartwatches that can have a multitude of different faces, watches now come in a variety of designs that do more than just tell the time. In fact, there are some designs that make it harder to tell the time at a glance but are so eye-catching, attractive, or intriguing that it’s difficult to give them a pass. This minimalist watch concept design does make it a chore to guess even the hour beyond 3, 6, 9, and 12, but its play on the contrast between dark and light gives it a particular visual character that some sci-fi and pop culture fans might associate with TRON’s iconic design.
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
“Newtro” beam projector gives off old-school, minimalist aesthetic
If you didn’t know it yet, there is a growing segment in South Korean society called Generation MZ which is a catch-all term for anything that is beloved by younger millennials and Gen Z-ers. So basically these are things that people in the 80s and the current generation agree on. A lot of these segments are also into the “newtro” or modernized retro things. So any product that wants to target them will have to make old things new again, and in the process, even the older generations become interested.
Top 10 automotive designs of September 2022
We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design in September 2022. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From a modernized Ford dune buggy to an Apple supercar concept – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!
2023 BMW 8-Series 840i Coupe Review
I headed for the twistiest, bumpiest set of roads I could find and the 840i did not disappoint in any way. This big coupe was always so very smooth and planted.
Hankook reveals omnidirectional tire in line with luxurious level 5 autonomy of future vehicles
While the vehicles we ride have had mechanical and technological leaps in the last century or so, the good old tire that they ride on hasn’t changed much. Well, Hankook Tire is set to change that notion with a radically evolved design that’s destined to change the very basis of traveling from point A to B.
