East Lansing, MI

MSU Police: ‘Highly intoxicated’ man a suspect in 1855 Place home invasion

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who’s wanted in connection to a home invasion at the 1855 Place Apartments.

According to the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety, the man pictured below tried to enter several apartments in the area and is a suspect in a home invasion from overnight on Oct. 7.

Police also said he was described as being ‘highly intoxicated.’

The man is 5-foot-9 and has medium length curly hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@police.msu.edu or call 844-99-MSUPD (844-99-67873.)

