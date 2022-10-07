Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
Biden vows consequences for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections.
